Review: THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST at Live Theatre Workshop

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST, written by Beth Henley and directed by Michael Martinez, is now playing through September 29 at Live Theatre Workshop. The play features Zuleyl Castro as Carnelle, Emily Fuchs as Popeye, Robin Bousel as Elaine, Josh Parra as Delmount, Owen Saunders as Mac Sam, and Nika Aguilar as Tessy. The play was first produced in Los Angeles in 1980. It is commonly referred to as a "Southern literature play." Martinez injects a sense of fun into the proceedings as the play's director. The blocking is smooth and each character has their moment to shine. The actors have wonderful chemistry together.

The premise is in the title. Carnelle is attempting to win a beauty contest known as the "Miss Firecracker Contest." The play takes some unexpected turns throughout and introduces colorful characters along the way. It addresses themes such as love, competition, family, disappointment, and joy. The play itself is very joyful and maintains a sweet tone throughout. Our audience seemed to immensely enjoy themselves and likewise it seemed that the actors onstage were having a good time. The material is light and the stakes are low, but it's very easy to fall in love with these characters, particularly Carnelle.

Castro's portrayal of Carnelle is a delight. She is an animated actor with an endearing presence that brings warmth and optimism to the stage. Emily Fuchs is fun to watch as Popeye. This character is quirky yet likable, and Fuchs nails this dichotomy perfectly. Josh Parra moves gracefully onstage and gives a strong performance. Nika Aguilar is a ball of energy here and has plenty of opportunities to chew the scenery. Every single actor had excellent diction and projection. Martinez did a wonderful job with this talented cast and the diverse characters onstage.

The set design by Phil Sparks is gorgeous. The rich textures of the living room in Act I and the curtains and bright colors onstage in Act II provided a nice scenic contrast. As always, Richard Gremel delivers on the lighting and technical front. The lighting design during the fireworks was beautiful and was my favorite part of the show. The costumes by Shana Stilley were lovely and worked perfectly for each character. Costume design in THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST was rich with gorgeous textures and varied hues. This show was visually pleasing with lots of fun surprises.

There are themes in THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST that will resonate with a live audience. Awkward encounters, love, and a thirst for competition are among some of these. Everyone wants to succeed in life, and this play effectively conveys how the people we meet on our journey are more important than our intended destination. The relationships in the play are believable, and this is in large part due to the solid direction by Michael Martinez and the strong acting choices of the cast. Audiences will enjoy this one and will leave with a smile on their face.

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST is playing at Live Theatre Workshop on the Mainstage Theatre. There is a small amount of language and the play does not feature any heavy adult content. As previously mentioned, this is a sweet, feel-good show that a variety of people with different tastes can enjoy. Tickets may be purchased at livetheatreworkshop.org. Bring a friend or loved one with you and come spend a night or afternoon out at the theater. The messages and the themes here are positive and uplifting. I recommend THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST. It is worth your time and you should go see it!

Photo Credit: Lauren Adkisson

