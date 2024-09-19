Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE: The Musical at ASU Gammage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Many will come to Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical out of nostalgia for Robin Williams or the heartwarming story of family and redemption. While the stage adaptation delivers an enjoyable experience, it does so more for its emotional pull than for memorable music or innovative storytelling. Written and adapted for the stage with the primary goal of entertaining and touching the audience’s hearts, it succeeds in leaving a lasting impression through endearing storytelling.

The musical opens much like its authors, Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, did with Something Rotten! — with a whirlwind of exposition — about Daniel Hillard, a father who, in some ways, resembles more of an adolescent than a parental figure. Act I feels like a frenetic series of comedic moments, as Daniel’s life unravels through his divorce and his decision to become the iconic Mrs. Doubtfire to stay close to his children. The pacing is brisk, keeping the energy high and the audience engaged, never lagging before the intermission. Act II, however, brings a more reflective tone, as Daniel faces the emotional weight of his choices. While some kitschy numbers remain, they seem more for comic relief than furthering the plot, which detracts slightly from the emotional depth.

While the show was updated for modern sensibilities, not all these updates were successful. Miranda’s character, for instance, was given more dimension, focusing on her career and struggles as a mother, but the omission of her past relationship with Stuart hindered the audience’s impression of her. Without that background, she seemed over Daniel quickly, despite the context of their failed marriage and therapy attempts. Meanwhile, certain musical numbers, like Easy Peasy, felt like a convenient way to add an upbeat comical number but made it seem disjointed, like a fever dream and not furthering the plotlines, as musicals typically do.

Production-wise, the creative elements were spot on. Scenic Designer David Korins, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, and Hair and Wig Designer David Brian Brown gave us iconic visuals that honored the original film, making the stage feel alive. Lorin Latarro’s choreography provided spirited ensemble numbers that dazzled, though the flamenco singer’s "He Lied to Me" felt more like an exercise in stomping than precise movement.

As Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire, Rob McClure is the undeniable star. If you’ve seen him in Something Rotten! as Nick Bottom, you know the range of talent he brings to the stage. Following in Robin Williams’ footsteps is no easy feat, but McClure expertly navigates the role, never settling for mere imitation. His vocal impressions are outstanding, and his portrayal of Daniel is entirely his own, maintaining the character’s charm while adding his unique touch. His performance is what truly makes the show shine, and his rendition of It’s About Time is particularly magical.

Catherine Brunell as Miranda Hilliard delivers a strong vocal and emotional performance, but despite efforts to give her character more empathy, she still doesn’t come across as fully likable. Leo Roberts, as Stuart Dunmire, uses his smooth baritone vocals to heat up the stage as Miranda’s new love interest. Yet, his character feels more superficially written, lacking the depth that could have made him a lovable counterpart as he was in the movie. The Hillard children were adorable and endearing, with Giselle Gutierrez’s Lydia Hilliard standing out thanks to her honeyed voice and perfect portrayal of an angsty teen. Marquez Linder as Andre Mayem and Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hillard were equally captivating, each stealing moments of brilliance on stage. The ensemble’s energetic performances rounded out the show’s heart, ensuring that no moment fell flat.

Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical certainly shines. Its realistic portrayal of complex relationships will leave audiences with full hearts, even if the tunes won’t be stuck in their heads long after the curtain falls. What the show lacks in musical memorability, it more than makes up for in its entertainment value and emotional journey. At its core, it’s a touching reminder of the importance of familial bonds and resilience — making it well worth the time.

