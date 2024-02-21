Review: THE TRUTH ABOUT WINNIE RUTH JUDD at The Phoenix Theatre Company

The cast of Winnie Ruth Judd, L to R, Louis Farber, Ron May, Cathy Dresbach, Jon Gentry, Emily Mohney, Shad Willingham, Megan Holcomb (in shadow), and Mitchell Glass - photo credit: Brennan Russell

In an era captivated by the allure of true crime narratives and intrigue of real-life mysteries, The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd takes the Hardes stage at Phoenix Theatre. Promising to tell the tale of one of Arizona's most notorious murder cases, this production beckons enthusiasts of the genre to delve into the web of deceit and scandal surrounding Winnie Ruth Judd's story. For those anticipating a straightforward retelling worthy of true crime aficionados, attending this show might be a disappointment, as it veers away from traditional documentary-style narratives offering speculation from more of the 1930s public perspective.

In 1931, Winnie Ruth Judd became infamous as the Trunk Murderess when the dismembered bodies of two women, Agnes Anne LeRoi and Hedvig “Sammy” Samuelson (her two best friends), were discovered packed in trunks at a train station in Los Angeles. Judd was immediately catapulted into a sensational spectacle, captivating the nation with her case and its lurid details and unresolved mysteries. Despite her eventual conviction, questions lingered about her guilt and motives, adding layers of ambiguity to this already confusing story. The authors Cathy Dresbach and Ben Tyler take advantage of this to offer an altogether different presentation of these events.

This play is rendered as a reenactment through the Phoenix radio station KOY, with broadcaster Jack Williams, and his band of ensemble players. The play within the play trope has often been used as a framing device to show narrators as pawns, helpless to the perception of their portrayal by others or that they are unreliable narrators. In this way, the play is successful in that there is the sense that Ruth has no control over the way she is being presented in her life, in the press, or at the trial.

There is so much that is known about Ruth (and the other characters in this story) that could give the story depth and the audience insight into motivation or life circumstances. Still, nothing more than superficial information is ever really explored about Ruth, her friends, or Halloran. So Megan Holcomb, playing Ruth, comes across as a hapless, sad narrator rather than a pivotal storyteller. Racquel McKenzie and Emily Mohney aptly flounce around as “party girls” Annie and Sammy, while Shad Willingham oozes sleaze that will leave one feeling unclean after his appearance as Jack Holloran. These caricatures don't bode well in creating an intimate connection with any of these characters or their stories. It almost distanced the audience from them.

But maybe that was the authors' intention all along. The ensemble, played by Phoenix favorites Cathy Dresbach, Louis Farber, Jon Gentry, Marshall Glass, Ron May, Racquel McKenzie, Emily Mohney, and Shad Willingham, all come to life as they adeptly move from character to character in KOY’s reenactment and leave no room for criticism. There is no doubt of their artistry. Dresbach, Glass, Mohney, and McKenzie all have standout moments leaving the audience laughing while May gives us sincerity and warmth with his portrayal of Dr. William Judd, among others. And even Farber, playing the broadcaster Jack Williams, brings a sass that will leave you grinning. The play seems to espouse the idea that it is the ones who react to these events that are often more interesting than the people reportedly living it.

Under the direction of Matthew Wiener, this production continues the bold approach that bridges the gap between past and present. Weiner reframes the narrative through a modern-day lens, infusing the characters with a contemporary sensibility while retaining the historical essence of the story. This direction (along with the writing) invites audiences to confront the enduring allure of scandal and mystery that continues to captivate us in the present day in a very tongue-in-cheek manner rather than a gruesome retelling of a murder story. Each element of production, from the scenic design by Douglas Clarke to costumes by Connie Furr, down to seating, gives the audience an immersive experience that revels in the spectacle and flash of crime and controversy.

The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd is playing at Phoenix Theatre until March 24, 2024, and is a play vis-à-vis a society rocked with the exploits of the titular character. It is an entertaining way to dip a toe into true crime without getting into horrific details. What it lacked in depth and detail, it gave back in talent. In any case, It should probably be more aptly named What Everyone Else Thought About Winnie Ruth Judd.