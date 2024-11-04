Review: MISERY at Live Theatre Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MISERY by William Goldman and based on the novel by Stephen King has made its mark at Live Theatre Workshop. This project is a breath of fresh air. Directed by Sabian Trout, with Assistant Direction by Shanna Brock, this play is both chilling and darkly humorous. MISERY, which is playing until November 10 on the Live Theatre Workshop Mainstage, offers up a talented cast and superb technical direction. It will send a shiver down your spine even though Halloween season is now over. Make no mistake, Halloween is very much alive at Live Theatre Workshop.

I come from the inexplicable yet enviable position of never having seen the film or the play of MISERY. Because of this, I went in fresh, only knowing surface level details about the play. As someone who loves thrillers and horror (MISERY is the former), I knew I would enjoy this production. I did not know I would enjoy it this much. MISERY is about a famous writer named Paul Sheldon who survives a mysterious car crash and is taken in by his number one fan, Annie. As she nurses him back to health in her secluded home, events take a turn for the sinister.

First and foremost, MISERY is an actor's dream. And our two principal actors are a dream for the audience. Lesley Abrams as Annie and Brendan Guy Murphy chew the scenery and captivate the audience. Their chemistry is perfect and each actor absolutely owns every aspect of their roles. Abrams is absolutely terrifying. Her nuanced and calculated performance crescendos naturally throughout the play's runtime. By the time she has revealed her hand the audience is genuinely shocked and enthralled. Murphy plays his role very straight at first, but likewise turns up the heat as the story progresses. He becomes increasingly sarcastic, desperate, and sympathetic. I loved Murphy's portrayal of his arc and the message of how traumatic experiences can shape us.

Suzanne Cipra played the role of Buster the police officer. Cipra is likeable in this role and her presence enhanced the bubbling tension. Sabian Trout directed all three actors with an eye for detail and an artistic flair. There were many actions performed that involved precision and I'm sure took a great deal of practice. MISERY featured complex setpieces that utilized a variety of props (kudos to Karin Hupp). Effort and care went into crafting these sequences. Only once was I confused. Murphy's character attempted to unlock a door. When he expressed frustration it was unclear to me if the door was actually unlocked. However, the next scene featured his transition into the next room, so this confusion was quickly resolved.

Costume design by Shana Stilley was excellent. Michael James Zimmerman delivered a quality sound design. Richard Gremel's lighting design perfectly framed the madness onstage. Moments of violence were highlighted with striking red hues. Norm Testa, Rachael Silverman, and Greg Friend should be congratulated for their fantastic scenic and set work. Initially I wasn't sure how I felt about the setpiece moving with a single actor pulling open the kitchen/living room like a book, because at times it took a moment. However, especially in the case of Abrams' set changes, it became a hilarious character moment, as Abrams groaned as she pulled the set open. It was an excellent cadence on her already manic character.

MISERY is one of Live Theatre Workshop's best projects. As someone well-versed in horror, I would have liked to have seen more simulated onstage violence. Much of it is left to suggestion and very tastefully done. However, I think it works. MISERY at Live Theatre Workshop must be seen before it leaves the Mainstage, and by as many theatregoers as possible. It's that good. You can get your tickets at livetheatreworkshop.org. Photo by Live Theatre Workshop.

