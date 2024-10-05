Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Saguaro City Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Saguaro City Music Theatre is an absolute triumph. I was able to attend the first preview and let me tell you: Saguaro City has outdone itself in every possible way. There was an effortless quality to this performance, yet it was also jam-packed with musical fireworks and energy that blew the roof off the Berger Performing Arts Center. Director Drew Humphrey has created something magical with this production. Staging was fresh and balanced. Actors delivered Broadway-quality performances and the excitement in the audience was palpable. This is not a show to miss and it absolutely deserves a sold-out run.

The story: In 1956, not long before Christmas Eve, Sam Phillips assembled Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley at Sun Records. Their jam session and sole performance together gave them the nickname "Million Dollar Quartet." Yes, it's a true story! The live music truly makes this one, and these are some outstanding live musicians. James Gallardo as Jay Perkins (bass) and Joel Dunst as W.S. Holland (percussion) add so much to the musical ensemble and are very entertaining to watch. The music is what sells this show.

Down the line: Tarif Pappu as Carl Perkins, Michael D Potter as Johnny Cash, Wyatt Andrew Brownell (also the fantastic music director) as Jerry Lee Lewis, Colton Sims as Elvis Presley, Tyler Wright as Sam Phillips, and Crystal Stark as Dyanne. All are incredible and are a testament to the caliber of talent that Saguaro City attracts. From the show's opening number "Blue Suede Shoes", every performer had the audience eating out of the palm of their hand. There is something truly impressive about being able to sing and play an instrument, and MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is musical lightning in a bottle.

Tarif Pappu is especially effective in his rendition of "My Babe." His voice and mannerisms are especially fun to listen to and watch. Michael D Potter as Johnny Cash is an absolute revelation. Potter, like many in this cast, is familiar with his character because he has played him before, and it shows. Potter's lower range especially is absolute melodic gold. "Riders in the Sky" was hauntingly beautiful. Wyatt Andrew Brownell is an excellent Jerry Lee, with virtuosic piano playing and comedic timing to boot. Colton Sims is able to perfectly capture the spirit of Elvis without it coming off as an impersonation, and his vocals and musicianship are out of this world. All the instrumental work in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is stunning.

Tyler Wright, a veteran Tucson actor, was the perfect choice for Sam Phillips. Wright, who is usually known for his comedic chops, gets to flex his dramatic muscles here, and does wonderful work. Crystal Stark is a vocal powerhouse and it was exciting to see her debut in a Saguaro City production. Stark is well-known as a first-rate professional singer, and she lends grace and charisma to her role as Dyanne. The cast had real chemistry together and looked like they were having the time of their lives onstage.

The scenic design by Kyle Dixon was stellar as always. Sound by Matt Marcus was crisp and clear. Costumes by Nina Christensen were gorgeous to look at. The lighting design by Christopher Mason and Monsoon Staging was by far the best lighting design I've seen at Saguaro City (or in Tucson) in a while. It framed the action perfectly and the final moments were jaw-dropping. Technical direction by Sean Goebel was very well done. Saguaro City Music Theatre is a truly professional company in every sense of the word, and MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET cements them as a staple in top-tier musical theatre. They deserve a sold-out house. Make sure you don't miss this one! MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET runs through October 20. Tickets available at saguarocity.org. Photo by Maria Gawne.

