Review: MAYTAG VIRGIN at Live Theatre Workshop

MAYTAG VIRGIN at Live Theatre Workshop is a delightful and wholesome play. Written by Audrey Cefaly and directed by Sabian Trout, this romantic comedy has a big heart and lots of laughs. The plot centers around Lizzy and Jack, two new neighbors. They are both teachers and they both have hurt in their past. The "will they/won't they" tension perfectly ratchets up throughout the two-hour runtime, thanks in large part to Trout's fine direction and the chemistry of our two leads.

Stephen Frankenfield and Shanna Brock are perfectly cast as Lizzy and Jack. Frankenfield's razor-sharp wit and comedic timing are on full display here. Some of my favorite humorous moments were the facial expressions and reactions made by Frankenfield. He is a joy to watch and a talented actor. Shanna Brock provides the perfect complimentary performance as a character who is more verbose but equally funny. Brock is confident and her timing is excellent. Her projection and her stage presence are likewise of very high quality.

Brock drives a large portion of the narrative with her words. Her character wins over the audience as the play progresses. At the beginning I found Frankenfield's character more likable. Lizzy is an acquired taste, but the further into the story we got the more I appreciated her. This character progression appears to be evident in both the writing and the staging, especially as the relationship between the two develops.

The transition music was inspired, and effectively conveyed the passage of time. For instance, holiday music is played during the December months as Jack is hanging up lights on his porch. The one aspect of the show that seemed less polished to me was the slower pace of the scene transitions. But there was so much variety between scenes and fun music to listen to that this didn't distract too much. The set design by Taryn Wintersteen, especially of Lizzy's porch, was gorgeous to look at.

Richard Gremel's lighting design added beautiful colors and shading to the story. The scene in the rain was particularly memorable. Live Theatre Workshop consistently produces shows with visually striking lighting designs, and I found MAYTAG VIRGIN to be no exception. The sound design by Michael James Zimmerman was very strong. I can't write any further without complimenting Janet Salese on the incredible costume designs! Lizzy goes through numerous wardrobe changes, each more breathtaking than the last!

Another aspect of MAYTAG VIRGIN that was quite refreshing was its unpredictability. Like many of us, I have seen quite a few rom-coms. There were some surprises in this one, and the writing and pacing helped buoy up the charming story. In times that often feel dark and foreboding, it was a breath of fresh air to go to the theater and see a story about two very different people coming together. I won't spoil how the story ends, but it certainly put a smile on my face. Come for Frankenfield's hilarious comedy and Brock's delightful characterizations. Stay for the play that is the artistic equivalent of comfort food.

This evening's house was strong and the reception equally so. Live Theatre Workshop knows how to "entertain, educate, and enlighten", as stated in their Mission. MAYTAG VIRGIN is a play that makes its audience leave wanting to be better people. This is truly the best kind of theatre, and a testament to the power that live theatre has to change our lives for the better. I highly recommend this first offering in Live Theatre Workshop's new season. It is a show that people from all walks of life can enjoy together. Also a great night out for a date! MAYTAG VIRGIN runs through August 25 and tickets may be purchased at livetheatreworkshop.org

Photo Credit: Lauren Adkisson

