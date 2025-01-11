Review: HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION at The Inner Voice Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION at The Inner Voice Studio is a powerful reminder of how great teen theatre can be. This production (which features three casts rotating shows) solidifies Tucson as a prime location for quality youth theatre. This is the first show I have seen at The Inner Voice and it certainly will not be the last. As I watched this performance it was difficult for me to tell the difference between the work I was watching and a professional production. Everything about HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION was professional. The lighting, the sound, the band...but especially the young performers.

It was impressive to me that the cast performed a full (modified) two-hour version of HADESTOWN by Anaïs Mitchell. Often youth productions will be more abbreviated but this was a full-length show. Based on the Greek tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice, HADESTOWN is difficult material to tackle, and this talented group of teens delivered. Kaitlin Bertenshaw (with additional direction by Dani Wright) expertly carves up the stage in her direction of this timeless tale. Bertenshaw (Vocal Coach) and Michael Rhodes (Music Director) are able to produce an unparalleled sound from the teens and the live band (Dylan Dominguez on piano, Hayden Villocino on guitar, Colin Mcilrath on bass, Katie Thaler on cello, Jenna Reagan on violin, Jordan Robison on trombone, Rylande Dodge on drums, and Steve Acker also on drums).

Choreography by Marquez Johnson was smooth and stylized. Per usual, Christopher Mason's lighting design impressed...there were a lot of cues in this one! Sound by Sarah Duff perfectly enhanced the ambience of the production. Costumes by Shanna Stilley were gorgeous and brought the audience into the world of this Greek myth. Rick Wamer's movement direction added a great deal to the confident and polished performance. The Production Team on this project was massive and everyone involved did a phenomenal job.

Bear in mind that HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION features three casts. Because of this, I am only looking at one-third of the talent for this review. I highly recommend audiences go see this production and see it multiple times to get the full experience. As of this writing, there are still more performances before the run closes. Friday evening's cast knocked it out of the park. Ivy Buffalo gave a heartbreaking performance as Eurydice, with a strong belt to boot. Clay Romanov's Orpheus was sweet and sincere. This portrayal of Orpheus was both emotionally and vocally on-point.

Finch Silverman lit up the stage as Hermes. Every single time they took the stage I was riveted. I was impressed across the board with the strong and well-controlled vocal delivery of every actor past their passaggio. The attention to detail vocally was better than what I've heard some adults accomplish. Kellen Tanner (Hades) and Addysen Prouse (Persephone) were magnetic and electric. Tanner's low range and acting prowess impressed, and Prouse delivered an unforgettable performance. The Fates (Helena Reardon, Harlie Yinglin, and Marley Melrose) had a perfect blend together, and even played real musical instruments onstage!

As someone who has seen and music directed dozens of youth productions across Arizona, I know the labor of love it takes to put together a quality production like this one. I can confidently say that this is by far one of the best I have ever seen, and I am excited to see more from The Inner Voice Studio. HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION is a home run, and it does justice to the myth and the Broadway show alike. Tickets for HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION may be purchased at theinnervoicestudio.com. Photos: Kaitlin Bertenshaw.

