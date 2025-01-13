Review: CRONAN THE BARBARIAN at The Gaslight Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CRONAN THE BARBARIAN at The Gaslight Theatre is the perfect winter activity for families! Come inside the warm and friendly atmosphere of The Gaslight Theatre and enjoy this hilarious parody show! Watch Cronan fight for his fellow tribesman and cross swords with villains to save the day! This production, written by Peter VanSlyke and adapted/directed by Katherine Byrnes and Mike Yarema, is a hoot. There isn't a dull moment, and this is a Gaslight show that is heavy on action, especially swordplay. My four-year-old was consistently entertained, and even reminded me at one point that "we don't actually fight people, they are just pretending."

The directorial team of Byrnes and Yarema keep the gags flowing. The staging is varied and exciting, with plenty of combat. Every inch of the stage was utilized to its fullest potential. The magic mirror that transforms into a map on stage right was particularly effective. Josh Lamoreaux achieves a balanced vocal sound from the actors and fabulous accompaniment from his live band. Choreography by Katherine Byrnes is delightful, combined with excellent classic song choices. The audience knew many of these songs, and was eager to sing along. The Gaslight Theatre excels in bringing first-class entertainment that draws in a crowd.

Todd Thompson leads a talented cast in his portrayal of Cronan. His character voice and physical comedy are both really fun, and as always it's a pleasure to hear his resonant baritone voice. With an impressive cast of nine actors, CRONAN THE BARBARIAN fills the stage with Great Performances and hilarious banter. Janée Page plays the very likable and charismatic Princess Persephone, and enchants the crowd with her lyrical vocals. Erin Helm as Zeena is wonderful, and it's my favorite role I've seen her in. Mike Yarema draws a lot of laughter in his many roles of "The Guy Who Dies a Lot."

As Vultura, Heather Stricker is terrifying, with gorgeous singing to match. Jake Chapman is equal parts imposing and hilarious as General Ataxia and Charlie Hall chews the scenery in his portrayal of Reptilious. Jacob Brown's lovably awkward Joculous is cartoony and quirky, in the best possible way. And Taylor Thomas as the Soothsayer rounds out the cast with strong musicality and stage presence. Every single actor owns the stage, and all of the actors have tremendous chemistry with each other. They are able to take their moments without upstaging other actors. This show also had some of the best ad-libbing, which is one of my favorite things about The Gaslight.

Set design, sound, and lighting were very elaborate for this production. I was pleased to recognize a setpiece that our school had used at one point. It reminded me how much I enjoy this theatre community and the stories we share with each other. And I also was able to remember the important role (no pun intended) that The Gaslight Theatre plays in the theatre scene. The DOLLY AND FRIENDS OLIO was also a lot of fun. Characters went into the crowd at various times (this was also the case during CRONAN). Strong immersive performances added to the enjoyability factor of the production.

CRONAN THE BARBARIAN is so much fun! It is a parody that immerses audiences in a world of combat and intrigue, with toe-tapping musical numbers and belly laughs throughout. Live music also adds to the enjoyability factor, because music is always better live! Tickets to CRONAN THE BARBARIAN may be purchased at thegaslighttheatre.com. Photos by Brian Gawne.

