Review: BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA at Invisible Theatre

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA is by far the most moving play I have seen in Tucson. It stars Dennis O'Dell as John and Hannah Turner as Caitlyn, both making their Invisible Theatre debuts. This was my first introduction to the play, written by Anna Ouyang Moench. I recommend going in cold if you are unfamiliar with this one. The impact of this play is strong and stays with you for a long time. Expertly directed by Gretchen Wirges, one of Tucson's finest directors, BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA is a profound piece.

Immediately upon entering the intimate theater space, my wife Sarah and I were blown away by the stunning set design by James Blair and Betsy Kruse Craig. We were transported to another world, a quiet porch and yard in Maryland, and instantly were pulled away from "real life" into this world. Before the play even started I knew it was going to be good. The costume design by Maryann Trombino, lighting design by James Blair, scenic painting by Tom Benson, and projection and sound design by Gretchen Wirges with assistance by Susan Claassen were all first-rate.

Dennis O'Dell is Tucson's rising star. He has been seen at many regarded Tucson theaters, including The Rogue. What makes Dennis such a talented actor is his genuine delivery. He disappears into every character he plays and is sincere with every line of dialogue. Playing a well-meaning father who is at times amusing and at others tragic is the perfect task for Dennis. He is a character we like to learn more about, feel sorry for and occasionally are frustrated with. But no matter what Dennis is saying or doing as John, his audience is captive and hanging onto his every word.

Hannah Turner likewise endears herself to the audience in her portrayal of Caitlyn. There are rich layers to this character, and Hannah perfectly brings them all to the forefront. The complex characterization here is on full display, which is also a testament to the fantastic direction by Gretchen Wirges. Hannah's character is also very tragic, and there is one moment in particular that broke my heart. You'll know it when it comes. Hannah Turner has a lot of theatrical experience across Tucson, and she is definitely a rising star as well and someone to keep an eye on.

The writing by Anna Ouyang Moench is beautiful. The relationship between father and daughter is beautifully conveyed in the play, and the chemistry between Dennis O'Dell and Hannah Turner brings these characters to life. The script and the performances are believable. Moench writes in a way that invites the audience into this intimate world, with frequent bird-watching episodes that bookend the scenes. The play takes place over many Autumns, and the passage of time reads very well onstage. The accompanying projections by Gretchen Wirges and Susan Claassen are lovely.

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA is a gift to the Tucson theatre community. Invisible Theatre never disappoints with the high-quality productions that grace their stage. However, there is something special about BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA. It is a story about love, loss, change, hope, and family. Every line of dialogue matters and not a second is wasted. The play whizzes by at a brisk 85 minutes (my favorite type of play, a compact one-act). It does not overstay its welcome and leaves you with lots to ponder after the final moments. BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA contains some adult language and themes. The play is running through September 15. Tickets may be purchased at invisibletheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Tim Fuller

