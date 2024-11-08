News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Phoenix Chorale Presents A CHORALE CHRISTMAS In December

Under the direction of Music Director Christopher Gabbitas, this concert series will take place from December 14 to 17.

By: Nov. 08, 2024
Phoenix Chorale Presents A CHORALE CHRISTMAS In December Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Phoenix Chorale will celebrate the magic of the season with A CHORALE CHRISTMAS.

LATEST NEWS

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Live Radio Show Comes to the Phoenix Theatre Company
Feature: BEYOND CASTING: THE PLAY IS THE THING
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Returns To Phoenix
BLACK NATIVITY to be Presented at Black Theatre Troupe This Holiday Season

Under the direction of Music Director Christopher Gabbitas, this concert series will take place from December 14 to 17, offering the community a chance to immerse themselves in the rich sounds of Christmas and holiday music spanning centuries. 

The Chorale's thoughtfully curated program includes festive carols and holiday music that will capture the hearts of audiences of all ages. A highlight of the concert is the audience carol sing-along, an interactive tradition that spreads warmth and holiday cheer to everyone present.

The Phoenix Chorale provides a performance that transforms the spirit of the holiday season into an enchanting musical experience. 

For more information visit phoenixchorale.org.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos