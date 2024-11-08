Phoenix Chorale Presents A CHORALE CHRISTMAS In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Phoenix Chorale will celebrate the magic of the season with A CHORALE CHRISTMAS.

Under the direction of Music Director Christopher Gabbitas, this concert series will take place from December 14 to 17, offering the community a chance to immerse themselves in the rich sounds of Christmas and holiday music spanning centuries.

The Chorale's thoughtfully curated program includes festive carols and holiday music that will capture the hearts of audiences of all ages. A highlight of the concert is the audience carol sing-along, an interactive tradition that spreads warmth and holiday cheer to everyone present.

The Phoenix Chorale provides a performance that transforms the spirit of the holiday season into an enchanting musical experience.

For more information visit phoenixchorale.org.

