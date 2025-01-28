Phoenix Chorale And MusicaNova Orchestra to Present TALES OF LOVE & MAJESTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two of Arizona's premier musical ensembles, the Grammy-winning Phoenix Chorale and the innovative MusicaNova Orchestra, join forces for an extraordinary concert: TALES OF LOVE AND MAJESTY. This intriguing choral-orchestral collaboration celebrates pomp, grandeur, and storytelling, offering audiences the joy of discovery alongside legendary baroque-style pieces.

Event Details

What: Phoenix Chorale and MusicaNova Orchestra present TALES OF LOVE AND MAJESTY

When: Saturday, March 8, 2025, 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 9, 2025, 3:00 PM

Where: Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E Stanford Dr, Paradise Valley

﻿Tickets: $45 Adult | $39 Senior/Military | $20 Youth (Under 16)

Purchase Tickets at: phoenixchorale.org

A Regal and Romantic Program

TALES OF LOVE AND MAJESTY features choral-orchestral gems, including the pomp and grandeur of two of Handel's Coronation Anthems and Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne. These masterpieces were composed to celebrate royal splendor and are filled with majestic harmonies and soaring melodies that evoke the pageantry of 18th-century Britain.

British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor considered “A Tale of Old Japan,” written at the end of his too-short life, to be his finest work. Like his popular “Hiawatha's Wedding Feast,” it is characterized by soaring melodic lines with echoes of Dvorak and Elgar. Expertly conceived choral writing combines with brilliant and colorful orchestration. This will be the first American performance since its 1912 premiere and the first time it's been professionally recorded.

Coleridge-Taylor enjoyed great success and renown during his career as a composer of color in Edwardian Britain (his father was African), which afforded him a strong reception in the United States by the African-American community and beyond. He made the transatlantic crossing a number of times to the USA for performances of his work.

For the first time, Phoenix Chorale and MusicaNova Orchestra unite under the dual leadership of conductors Christopher Gabbitas and Warren Cohen, creating an innovative collaboration that showcases both groups' exceptional artistry.

About Phoenix Chorale

The Grammy Award-winning Phoenix Chorale, led by Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas since 2019, is regarded as one of the finest choral ensembles in North America of the western classical tradition. All of the 24-voice ensemble's members are professional singers who currently reside in Arizona.

Founded in 1958 as the Bach & Madrigal Society of Phoenix and subsequently known as the Phoenix Bach Choir, the Phoenix Chorale became a fully professional choir in 1992.

Previous Phoenix Chorale conductors have included Millicent Wesley, Wallace Hornibrook, Dan Durand, Vance George, Anders Öhrwall, Jon Washburn, and Charles Bruffy.

Phoenix Chorale's digital audience continues to grow through radio broadcasts, performance videos, and streaming services like Spotify, where the Chorale maintains a listenership of over 35,000 fans each month. The Chorale's recordings have spent over 20 weeks on the Billboard Charts and have earned a total of ten Grammy nominations and three Grammy wins.

Annually, the Chorale's video and audio recordings reach over one million listeners around the world. The Chorale is ensemble-in-residence at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Phoenix.

