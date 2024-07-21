Musical Theatre of Anthem Will Present INTO THE WOODS in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) has announced their upcoming production of Into The Woods. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 14-21, presents the show September 19 – September 22, 2024, In Anthem. The Award-winning Production Staff Includes Director Jackie Hammond, Vocal Director Chris Wo, And Production Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh.

Performances take place Thursday – Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

PERFORMANCES:

Performances take place SEPTEMBER 19 – SEPTEMBER 22, 2024:

Thu. 9/19: 7 p.m. | Fri. 9/20: 7 p.m. | Sat. 9/21: 3 p.m., 7 p.m. | Sun. 9/22: 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

TICKET PRICING: $25

Purchase Tickets: http://www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.html

If you require ADA seating, please contact our Box Office Manager Directly at mtatickets@yahoo.com.

Into the Woods is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

About MTA

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.

Comments