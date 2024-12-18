Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical Theatre of Anthem will present Little Shop of Horrors. The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 14-18, brings the show to life February 20 – February 23, 2025, in Anthem.

The award-winning production staff includes Director Melissa Davis, Choreographer Sherry Henderson and Vocal Director Cris Wo.

Performances take place Thursday – Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

