Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces Annual Holiday Show

Celebrate the magic of the season with Musical Theatre of Anthem's Holiday Show! This heartwarming production is packed with classic holiday songs, festive dance numbers, and stories that will ignite the spirit of joy and togetherness. Perfect for families and audiences of all ages, the show brings holiday cheer to the stage with talented performers, beautiful costumes, and enchanting sets. Don't miss this festive tradition filled with laughter, warmth, and holiday wonder—an unforgettable way to ring in the season with friends and family!

Performances takes place Thursday, December 19th, at 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

Tickets are only $25 for GENERAL ADMISSION seating and can be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.

*Musical Theatre of Anthem's Outreach Group is a group of elite, award-winning performers who tour around the valley to serve their community.

About MTA

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.

