Musical Theatre Of Anthem Announces Third Annual Haunted House Workshop And Walk Through

All participants will help to decorate the haunted house as well as perform inside the house during the Halloween season!

By: Aug. 15, 2023

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces third annual Haunted House workshop with dates and times open to public for walk through. 

Actors join us at the Musical Theatre of Aaaahnthem for our annual haunted house! Performers will work for the month of October on developing, decorating, and designing a haunted house experience! All participants will help to decorate the haunted house as well as perform inside the house during the Halloween season!

Haunted House Workshop

 

 

Ages: 11-18 

Dates: October 16th-29th, 2023

Cost: $95 for workshop participants

Register Online: http://www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org/workshops.html

Location: MTA's theatre performance space at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086

Haunted House Walkthrough (Open to Public)

 

 

Ages: The Haunted House is a community event open to all ages. There will be a less spooky path and a more frightening path for guests to choose from.

Dates: October 26–28, 2023

Hours: 6–9 p.m.

Cost: $8 presale online; $10 at the door, and $5 re-entry.  Online presale tickets close 2 hours before each night. 

Presale Tickets: Click Here

Location: MTA's theatre performance space at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment. Supported in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.




