MusicaNova Orchestra To Present RESISTANCE & UNITY: WOMEN RISE In January

On January 25, 2025, MusicaNova Orchestra brings an evening of string orchestra masterpieces to the Musical Instrument Museum, showcasing works by pioneering women in classical music alongside iconic compositions from the Western canon.

The program, RESISTANCE & UNITY: WOMEN RISE celebrates diversity, resilience, and innovation, spotlighting the contributions of women composers often overlooked in traditional repertoire. RESISTANCE & UNITY: WOMEN RISE will be held January 25, 2025 at 6 pm at the MIM, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Tickets are $33.50 and $38.50 and are on sale December 12 at 10 am at themim.org

The RESISTANCE & UNITY concert will feature the works of women composers from different eras including visionary composer Reena Esmail, who is making waves in today's classical music scene, Victoria Yagling, a composer from the Soviet era, and Florence Price, recognized as the first African American symphonic composer.

The concert features acclaimed cellist Rhonda Rider, whose numerous chamber music and solo recordings have been nominated for Grammy Awards and cited as Critic's Choice in both the New York Times and Boston Globe.

MusicaNova Orchestra will also round out the concert with Ralph Vaughn Williams –Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis and Warren Cohen's Concerto Grosso no. 1 for String Quartet and String Orchestra.

