Mesa Arts Center Announces Fall Classes & Expanded Youth Programs

Mesa Arts Center has announced its 2024 Fall Art Studios and Arts in Service class lineup, along with the expansion of its youth programs.

New Arts Education Specialist: Sonia Payan

Joining the Mesa Arts Center team is Sonia Payan, the new full-time arts education specialist. Sonia brings a wealth of experience in arts education, having previously served as an instructor at Metro Arts.

"During grad school, I discovered my passion for teaching as a graduate instructor for undergraduate courses. Supporting and guiding students on their artistic journeys was a rewarding experience, and I realized the tangible impact teaching in the arts can have, says Payan. "Since then, I've been involved in teaching various age groups, continuing to share my passion for art. Working with children and teens allows me to help them discover and express their unique styles, serve as a positive role model, and provide a safe space for personal and artistic growth."

Expanded Youth Programs

In addition to ongoing programs for youth and teens, Mesa Arts Center now offers classes and camps for younger children ages 6 and up. ﻿These include:

- Exploring the Elements of Art: Exposes young students to a wide variety of art-making techniques, materials, and ideas.

- Monster Mash-Up: Inspires children to be playful and imaginative, creating fantastical creatures using paints, markers, and more.

Fall Camps (October 7 - 11)

Mesa Arts Center will offer camps for students during the fall break including:

- Youth Glass & Mosaics (ages 13+)

- Comic Creation Camp (ages 10 – 12)

- Halloween House Adventures (ages 10 - 12)

Classes for Older Youth and Teens

The fall roster includes a variety of classes for older youth and teens available after school during the week or on Saturday mornings. Classes include:

- Character Illustration

- Landscape Painting with Watercolors and Acrylics

- Still Life Drawing

- Anatomy Drawing

- Teen Glass Flameworking

- Teen Stained Glass

- Kids Clay in the Kitchen

- Ceramics: Fantastic Food Fest

Arts in Service Classes for Veterans and Service Members

Mesa Arts Center continues to offer extensive arts classes for adults, as well as its Arts in Service classes for veterans and service members. Fall offerings include glass, jewelry, welding, blacksmithing, photography, and printmaking. All materials are included with registration. Arts in Service is sponsored by The Boeing Company.

Registration Information

To view full roster and to register for Mesa Arts Center art studio classes, visit mesaartscenter.com/classes or call the Mesa Arts Center box office during business hours at (480) 644-6520.

About Mesa Arts Center

Mesa Arts Center, owned and operated by the City of Mesa, is a unique, architecturally stunning facility located in the heart of downtown Mesa. Arizona's largest arts center is home to four theaters, five art galleries and 14 art studios. Guests, patrons and students come to Mesa Arts Center to enjoy the finest live entertainment and performances, world-class visual art exhibitions and outstanding arts education classes. Mesa Arts Center's mission is to inspire people through engaging arts experiences that are diverse, accessible and relevant.

﻿For more information, visit mesaartscenter.com.

