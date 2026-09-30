Mariachi and Folklórico Festival Returns to Chandler Center for the Arts in November

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The 27th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival will return to Chandler Center for the Arts on Sunday, Nov. 1, bringing together generations of Arizona artists for a celebration of Mexican music, dance, community and Día de los Muertos traditions.

Presented by Chandler Center for the Arts and C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona under the artistic direction of Maestra Vanessa Ramirez, this year’s festival turns its focus close to home, showcasing Arizona performers who are carrying mariachi and folklórico traditions forward while finding new ways to make them their own.

“This year, I wanted to bring the festival back to the grassroots traditions of Día de los Muertos, community and culture,” said Ramirez. “It’s a celebration of life and of the traditions that connect generations, but it’s also about what comes next. We have incredible young artists right here in Arizona who respect these traditions while bringing their own energy and creativity to them.”

Headlining the festival is Tucson-based Mariachi Pueblo Viejo, founded in 2021 by Manuel Ponce to preserve and celebrate the traditional mariachi music of Jalisco, Mexico. Under the musical direction of Maestro Daniel Rosales, a former member of Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, the ensemble has quickly established itself throughout the Southwest. The group has shared the stage with Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán and Mariachi Los Camperos de Jesús “Chuy” Guzmán and has accompanied artists including Camila Fernández and Ximena Sariñana.

The festival also puts a spotlight on the next generation of Arizona mariachi with Mariachi Nueva Fusión, a young Phoenix-area ensemble known for bringing a contemporary spirit to the tradition. Performing in both English and Spanish, the group moves easily between classic mariachi sounds and a wider range of musical influences, including rancheras, corridos, cumbias, boleros and ballads.

This year, Mariachi Nueva Fusión will be joined by Phoenix-born singer and multi-instrumentalist Evelyn Ozuna, bringing a new musical dimension to the festival. A fourth-generation accordion player who began playing the instrument at age 7, Ozuna draws from Norteño and Sierreño influences. Her collaboration with Mariachi Nueva Fusión will bring those sounds together with mariachi, reflecting Ramirez’s vision for a festival that honors tradition while giving young Arizona artists room to explore and create.

“I love seeing young musicians who understand where the music comes from but aren’t afraid to be creative with it,” said Ramirez. “Mariachi Nueva Fusión brings that spirit to the stage, and pairing them with Evelyn gives us an opportunity to introduce another side of Mexican music while still honoring the culture and traditions at the heart of this festival.”

The performance also features Arizona's Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli - AZ and Viva Arizona dancers, filling the stage with the colorful costumes, movement and regional dance traditions that have been a hallmark of the festival throughout its 27-year history.

Before the concert, audiences are invited to make a day of the celebration with Entre Dos Mundos: A Día de los Muertos Celebration, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the Chandler Center for the Arts terrace. The free event explores the connection between the living and those who have passed through music, dance, art, storytelling and food.

Activities include a community altar, mask-making, calaca puppets, folklórico performances, cultural activities, local vendors and a food court. Storytellers Zarco Guerrero and Patricia Federico Ruiz will participate, with live music from Mariachi Hermanas Del Corazon, Rosie’s House Mariachi Ensembles and De Cajón.

The celebration begins at 12:30 p.m. with Entre Dos Mundos: A Día de los Muertos Celebration, a free, family-friendly community event on the Chandler Center for the Arts terrace.

The festivities then move inside to the Steena Murray Mainstage at 4 p.m. for the ticketed 27th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival. Tickets for the Mariachi & Folklorico Festival are $49 $59 $69 $79 and are on sale at chandlercenter.org

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