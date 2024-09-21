JACK-O-LANTERN JAMBOREE to Play Great AZ Puppets in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From October 3-31, The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre will present JACK-O-LANTERN JAMBOREE.

Come on down to the pumpkin patch for their brand new show! This Halloween variety show of tricks and treats is sure to delight ghouls and goblins of all ages.



SHOWTIMES: Thursdays & Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays

at 2pm.

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED: $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

