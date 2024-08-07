Herberger Theater Center Unveils Four Shows for 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Herberger Theater Center has revealed its 2024-2025 season, featuring a dynamic lineup of four spectacular shows that promise to captivate audiences with music, dance, and timeless classics.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to unveil our 2024-2025 season," said Mark Mettes, President & CEO of the Herberger Theater Center. "The energy and excitement of this season is truly unmatched. We look forward to audiences enjoying these incredible musical showcases celebrating iconic artists throughout music history."

HITCity: Temptations Edition (October 4 - 5, 2024)

The season begins with HITCity: Temptations Edition, an exhilarating experience celebrating the legendary Temptations. Presented by Otis Williams of The Temptations, this revue comes directly from the creators of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life & Times of The Temptations. Audiences will be treated to a dazzling performance of the Temptations' number one hit songs and the Motown catalog, featuring Melvin, David, Eddie, Paul, and Otis, along with three beautiful ladies representing The Supremes.

A Three Tenors Christmas: EleMenTrio (December 10, 2024)

Celebrate the holiday season with EleMenTrio, hailed as "a modern three tenors." These internationally acclaimed singers-Terry Barber, Victor Valdez, and Vincent Connor-will warm your heart with traditional Christmas classics, carols, and holiday favorites. After triumphant performances in Vienna, Canada, and throughout the United States, EleMenTrio makes its Arizona debut of their Christmas program.

Rhapsody & Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience (January 24 - 25, 2025)

Experience the genius of George and Ira Gershwin with Rhapsody & Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience, the official multimedia concert event celebrating his music and legacy. This definitive Gershwin experience features unparalleled performances of beloved songs such as "I Got Rhythm," 'S Wonderful," and "Rhapsody in Blue." Accompanied by rare visual and audio elements and captivating family stories, this concert provides an inside view of the iconic Gershwin brother's life and work.

Sun Records Live! (February 28, 2025 - March 1, 2025)

Relive the magic of the "Sun Sound" with Sun Records Live!, a concert showcasing thrilling live performances made famous by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and other Sun artists. Produced by Gershwin Entertainment, this incredible evening features hits like "Great Balls of Fire," "Hound Dog," "Pretty Woman," and many more. The stars and multi-talented musicians from the national tour of the Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet come together to honor the legendary Sun Records studio in Memphis, TN.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for these four shows are on sale now. Don't miss out on these spectacular performances that promise to entertain, inspire, and transport you through a musical journey like no other. Two additional shows will be announced in the fall.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Herberger Theater Center's website or call the box office at (602) 252-8497.

