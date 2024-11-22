HOLIDAYS ON ICE to be Presented at Emerson Theater Collaborative

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerson Theater Collaborative will present another unforgettable live theater production for the holiday season. Join them as they bring the holidays alive with David Sedaris' Holidays on Ice's hilarious stories Nov 29th, - Dec 1 at Verde Valley School's Brady Hall. A collection of irreverent and darkly comedic vignettes that offer a different perspective on the holiday season, this production is made possible with the permission of David Sedaris.

Holidays On Ice is directed by Camilla Ross an award-winning, producer, director, actor, and the Executive Director of Emerson Theater Collaborative and the Arts Academy of Sedona.

The cast includes Emerson veterans James Yaw, Audrey Young, Joan Westmoreland, Sean Spencer, Lisa Glinsky, Matt Egan, and Cat Ransom. ETC welcomes Terra Shelman, Craig Schneider, Kirstyn Lazur and Kaycee Palumbo to the creative team.

On opening night, Friday, November 29, there is a special preshow event: Sights, Sounds, and Sampling of the Holiday Experience. Audience members are invited to mingle and jingle with the cast of Holidays on Ice while tasting small bites of the season and being treated to the stylings of Jeanie Carroll who has performed to enthusiastic audiences internationally. The event will be catered by Chef John Ramagli. Join them for some festive holiday spirit of singing, eating, and sampling of all things of the holiday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. $20 with a show ticket for opening night only. $45 at the door. Space is limited to 50 attendees.

In the spirit of the season, each performance will open with a musical performance by a special guest. Opening night, the audience will be wowed by Red RockAppella Ensemble and local favorite, the multi-talented Sandi Schenholm will perform on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Performances at the Verde Valley School's Brady Hall, 3511 Verde Valley School Road take place on Friday and Saturday, November 29 and 30, at 7 pm and Sunday, December 1, at 2 pm. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. If you are interested in purchasing tickets for Friday evening's Sights and Sounds of the Holiday event, choose other Events to add this to your cart before checking out. Sights and Sounds runs from 5:30-6:30 prior to Holidays on Ice which starts at 7 pm. For Tickets for this special event: https://bit.ly/etc-sss-holidays

