Greasepaint Theatre to Present GROUNDHOG DAY in September

The production will run September 13-22.
Greasepaint Theatre is set to present Groundhog Day in September.
Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors, a seasoned big-city weatherman, is frustrated to be to reporting the annual Groundhog Day Ceremony in small town Punxsutawney, PA. His arrogance and cynicism are in direct opposition to the cheery townsfolk, who are ready for their favorite Groundhog to not see his shadow and welcome an early spring.
After disdainfully covering the rodent's negative forecast, he awakens the next day only to discover it's February 2 once more and finds that he is doomed to repeat the same day over and over again.
Music & Lyrics by Tim Minchin -- Book by Danny Rubin
Based on the film Groundhog Day by Danny Rubin & Harold Ramis
Director: Dale Nakagawa
Music Director: MaryEllen Loose
Stage Manager: Andru Moeller
Starring: Evan Kaushesh as Phil Conners, Paige Erdmann as Rita Hansen, Asher Johnston as Ned Ryerson, Oliver Christie as Larry, Sophie Swingler as Nancy Taylor, Katelyn Sullivan as Mrs. Lancaster,
Rundates: Sep. 13 – 22, 2024
Showtimes:
Friday, September 13, 2024 - 07:00 PM
Saturday, September 14, 2024 - 07:00 PM
Sunday, September 15, 2024 - 02:00 PM
Friday, September 20, 2024 - 07:00 PM
Saturday, September 21, 2024 - 07:00 PM
Sunday, September 22, 2024 - 02:00 PM
Ticket Prices: $25
Box Office: 480-949-7529 Greasepaint.org
Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Videos