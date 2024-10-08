Feature: HAUNTED RUINS: THE WITCHING HOUR at Valley Of The Moon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For over 100 years Valley of The Moon has provided immersive entertainment for Tucsonans of all ages. I had the pleasure of speaking with Dante Crossroad, who is the Head of the Theatrical Department. They explained to me that Valley of the Moon is defined primarily as a magical fairyland park. Valley of the Moon was founded by the Mountain Gnome George Phar Legler. This park is unique because the stories unfold in a more interactive fashion and are non-traditional in their presentation. Audiences are immersed through rich characters and stories that happen all around them as they walk through the park.

Legler created the motto: "Kindness to all is the golden key to happiness." This is the motto of Valley of the Moon. This motto is often featured in the plays that Valley of the Moon produces. Plays are presented twice a year at Valley of the Moon. They typically do one play in the spring and another in the fall. All shows are appropriate for families and children and are highly interactive in nature. The stories are told as audiences tour the grounds of Valley of the Moon. The open world and exploration create a charming and unique visit.

This Fall Valley of the Moon is producing a play entitled HAUNTED RUINS: THE WITCHING HOUR. Crossroad is the playwright and the director of this show. According to Crossroad: "The wizard Zogog (our flagship character) is kidnapped by the Evil One (our flagship villain), and it falls to Adramel the warlock and Skiraneth the demon to rescue their friend." These characters cross paths with a demon hunter whose name is Darian van Richten. He views the characters as monsters and is very hesitant to collaborate. As the play progresses more characters are introduced. They are equal parts ghastly and hysterical. Crossroad explains that: "Audiences will take in messages about prejudice, forgiveness, and dealing with trauma."

Performances of HAUNTED RUINS: THE WITCHING HOUR run all October on Fridays through Sundays. More information can be found at tucsonvalleyofthemoon.com. Photo by Dante Crossroad.

Comments