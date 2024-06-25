Feature: 2024 SEASON at Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra, founded in 2022 by Stephen Schermitzler, is a great addition to the Arts scene in the Valley! I had the chance to chat with Stephen about the organization's accomplishments, the 2024 Season, and where he hopes to see AZMTO move forward in the future. "People's response so far has been overwhelming. AZMTO is a unique experience," Stephen stated. AZMTO brings together instrumentalists and singers/actors to create a full concert version of Broadway shows in 2-3 days time!

In the past two years alone, AZMTO has performed 12 public Showcases. In total, they have undertaken 20 different projects including Underscore, an educational opportunity for participants to read through projects. "We are continuing to perpetuate the love of the Art, and that's the most important thing," said Stephen. The first public performance at AZMTO was SWEENEY TODD, which appropriately took the stage in downtown Phoenix during October of 2022. BIG FISH marks AZMTO's 12th public Showcase and the penultimate show of the 2024 Season. It will be performed at All Saints Lutheran Church on September 21, followed by RAGTIME on November 16 at that same location.

AZMTO performs Showcases with performers of all experience levels and abilities and seeks to challenge performers to level up their game. It is not unheard of to find a seasoned Broadway veteran singing next to a brand new performer. This creates an atmosphere of mentorship and teamwork. An orchestra at any given Showcase could have anywhere between 25-30 members, with cast sizes also being quite large. Full orchestras are important to Stephen and likewise to participants in AZMTO events. AZMTO has been described by Stephen as "the definition of theatre magic." Actors need to have the chance to work with a conductor; this is an important skill in the business. AZMTO provides performers with that opportunity.

Stephen attended a show in London with a large orchestra a couple years ago. The show included 185 performers, and this inspired him to create the Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra in the United States. AZMTO has since grown to become a respected and valuable part of the Valley. It is a strong representation of the community. AZMTO is "a safe space to share Art," continued Stephen. "There are a lot of people who have been denied this full level of musical authenticity. I wanted to pop the can open and give people this opportunity."

AZMTO continues to reach higher heights because, in Stephen's words, "the word continues to spread and the joy in the room continues to spread."

One of the coolest aspects of AZMTO is the networking. Each cast is different and unique. Showcases will bring in participants from all over the state of Arizona, who then network and find future performing opportunities with each other. I have personally had the opportunity to experience this with AZMTO and agree that this is a beautiful collaborative effort that stands out in the Valley. The lifelong friendships and professional relationships last for years to come.

AZMTO casts a wide net to bring in artists from all walks of life together from all across the state. Because Showcases are put together very quickly, it is easy for folks with busy schedules to participate, over the course of a single weekend.

Stephen has dreams for the future at AZMTO. He is excited to see the organization grow. A dream would be to see an Education program for youth to develop and for eventual semi-staged shows in larger halls. Whatever the future holds, it is certain that AZMTO has become a valuable addition to the many theaters in the Valley, and there is a hunger to participate in these unique performance opportunities. For more info about AZMTO or to purchase tickets to BISH FISH and RAGTIME, visit azmto.org.

