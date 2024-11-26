ELF JR to be Presented at Greasepaint Theatre This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greasepaint Theatre will present the family favorite, ELF JR, December 6 – 15, 2024. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas

The production will star Asher Johnston as Buddy, Claire Likes as Jovie, Oliver Christie as Walter, Schyler MacMichael as Michael, Wade Miller as Charlie, Charlotte Brady as Shawanda.

Performances will run December 6 – 15, 2024. The production is directed by Stephanie Likes, music directed by Elise Kurbat, choreographed by Liz Del Vecchio, and stage managed by Andru Moeller and Jordan Cline.

Music by Matthew Sklar, Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin Lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. Adapted by George Abbott and Richard Bissell from the 2003 film.



*Sensory Sensitive Performances Sponsored by APS!

This special performance of Elf Jr. Is designed to be accessible and inclusive for individuals with sensory sensitivities, including those on the autism spectrum, neurodivergent audiences, first-time theatergoers, and young children. Our sensory-friendly performances create a supportive, judgment-free space where everyone can enjoy live theater alongside their families and friends.

Adjustments are made to ensure a welcoming and comfortable environment, including sensory modifications, trained staff, and accommodations to enhance the overall experience for every attendee, so they can delight in the magic of live theater.

