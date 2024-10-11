Disney's FROZEN JR. Announced At Musical Theatre of Anthem

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) has announced their upcoming production of Disney's Frozen Jr.

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for your Broadway Junior stars! Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-18, presents the show DECEMBER 12 – DECEMBER 15, 2024, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Director Sherry Henderson, Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Vocal Director Jackie Hammond, Co-Production Stage Managers Jessica Kishbaugh, Melissa Davis and Julia Hughes.

Performances take place Thursday – Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

