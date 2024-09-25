DRIVING MISS DAISY Comes to Emerson Theater Collaborative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arts Academy of Sedona and Emerson Theater Collaborative will bring Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry to the stage on October 4-6, 2024, at Verde Valley School's Brady Hall. Winner of the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Driving Miss Daisy reinforces the lesson that every stage of our life is precious and should never be taken for granted. This production was made possible by Special Arrangement of Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Driving Miss Daisy is directed by award-winning, producer, and director Camilla who is also the Executive Director of Emerson Theater Collaborative and the Arts Academy of Sedona.

This thought-provoking production stars Emerson Theater Collaborative veterans Joan Westmoreland, Ernest Pittman, and James Yaw.

This will be Westmoreland's seventh appearance at ETC, her previous performances include Eurydice, Alabama Story, and House Without Walls. She has also performed in Our Town Sedona (Only We're Dead) and Voices From the Grave for the Sedona Historical Society, Pittman and Yaw also were part of the House Without Walls production. Pittman's film credits include Mercy, The Substitute, Strange Friends, and Run Rabbit. In addition to multiple film credits, Yaw's previous performances include Bee Luther Hatchee, Permanent Collection, and Alabama Story

The creative crew includes Craig Schneider, Maz Sailer, Ky Rial, Audrey Young, Terra Shelman, and Karen Loomis

"This project is supported in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts. It is also supported by the following grantors and Sponsors: the City of Sedona, Sedona United Methodist Church, Sedona Monthly, No Moss Brands - Sedona Digs Furniture, Karen Loomis of No Moss Brands, Critter Control of Northern Arizona, Karen Cole State Farm Insurance, Cindy Crossett of Freedman Crossett Financial Services, Minuteman Press of Flagstaff, and Janet Webber

Prior to Saturday's performance, there is the opportunity to celebrate the Southern Experience with a special Sights and Sounds event; fried chicken, hush puppies, sweet potato pie, and sweet tea. Food by John Ramagli of the Chophouse. (Limited Seating)

This unique opportunity to connect more deeply with Driving Miss Daisy is $20 with a show ticket to Driving Miss Daisy for October 5, 2024, starts at 5 pm, and ending at 6 pm. $45.00 to attend this event without a ticket.

Performances at the Verde Valley School's Brady Hall, 3511 Verde Valley School Road take place on Friday and Saturday, October 4 and 5, at 7 pm and Sunday, October 6, at 2 pm. Tickets: $35 in advance $45 at the door. To purchase tickets please go to: https://bit.ly/aas-driving-daisy or call (860) 705-9711. For more information go to www.emersontheatercollaborative.org

Arts Academy of Sedona is a not-for-profit educational and cultural community center committed to innovating and creating art in all forms, and to bringing our programs to local Sedona residents and visitors.

The Emerson Theater Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to serve youth, under-represented communities and artists with an emphasis on diversity, by producing innovative and thought-provoking theater both in southeastern Connecticut and Sedona, Arizona. Founded in 2008 to give voice to actors' innate talent for character development.

ETC explores timely themes and issues through new, original works and modern theatrical classics. We develop and nurture both emerging and professional artists and collaborate with the Emerson College network of alumni and students.

