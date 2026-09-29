DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE to Open at Black Theatre Troupe

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Black Theatre Troupe turns up the volume with Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope, a high-energy musical celebration packed with powerhouse vocals, exhilarating choreography and a live band, Oct. 23 through Nov. 8 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington.

Directed and choreographed by Patdro Harris, with musical direction by Brenda Hankins and musical arrangements by Sanford Moore, the production brings together a dynamic ensemble of singers, dancers and musicians.

Rather than following a traditional plot, Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope unfolds as a musical revue, using songs and dance to capture Black life in the early 1970s, from love and relationships to urban life, Black pride, feminism and social change. Grant’s wide-ranging score moves through gospel, jazz, soul, funk, rock, calypso and ballads, mixing humor and social commentary with powerhouse vocals and big ensemble numbers.

Written by trailblazing composer and lyricist Micki Grant and conceived by Vinnette Carroll, Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope burst onto Broadway in 1972, running for more than 1,000 performances and earning four Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score.

The musical also made Broadway history. Grant became the first Black woman to write the book, music and lyrics for a Broadway musical, breaking barriers at a time when few women, and even fewer Black women, were represented among Broadway writers and composers.

Harris, an accomplished director and choreographer whose work has been seen on stages across the country, brings his signature focus on music and movement to Black Theatre Troupe’s production.

The cast features Larry Arnold, Cherylandria Banks, Cam Blackwell, Shaylee Flanagan, Charles Holt, Alecea Housworth, Eboni McDonald, Ryan Christopher Pinkston, Kaiiro Shepherd and Tanya Tiet, with musicians bringing the score to life with the immediacy and energy of a concert.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 01 Hrs 15 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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