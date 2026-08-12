THE EXONERATED to Open Black Theatre Troupe's New Season

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Black Theatre Troupe will open its 2026-2027 season with The Exonerated, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's acclaimed documentary-style drama based on the true stories of six people who were wrongfully convicted and spent years on death row for crimes they did not commit.

Directed by longtime Phoenix Theatre artist Matthew Wiener, The Exonerated runs September 11-27 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St. in Phoenix. Tickets are $50 and are on sale now.

The Exonerated was created after Blank and Jensen interviewed more than 40 former death row prisoners who had been exonerated and released. Drawn from those interviews as well as court transcripts, letters and personal accounts, the play tells the stories of six individuals, moving between their lives before incarceration, their years on death row and their experiences after being cleared. Their stories reveal the devastating consequences of wrongful convictions and the extraordinary perseverance required to survive them.

Wiener is well known to Valley audiences for his work as a director and artistic leader, including his tenure as producing artistic director of Actors Theatre of Phoenix and his extensive directing work with Arizona Theatre Company. The Exonerated creative team includes Tiana Torrilhon, (Set Designer), Carol Simmons (Costume Designer), Kenseye Fort (Sound Designer), and Rachel Finley (Dialogue Coach)

The production brings together a powerful cast of actors with deep connections to Black Theatre Troupe and the regional theatre community. Ryan Jenkins, who appears as Georgia, returns to BTT after appearing in several productions, including last season's Grace & Glorie, To Be Young, Gifted and Black and Barbecue. Ken Love, who plays Delbert Tibbs, has performed numerous roles with BTT, including Papa Shakespeare in The African Company Presents Richard III, as well Jitney and The Gospel at Colonus. Maren Maclean, who plays Sunny Jacobs, has appeared with the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Southwest Shakespeare Company and Phoenix Theatre Company. Rounding out the cast are Kim Richard, Ken Bailes, Chad Krolczyk, Tony Blosser and Drew Leatham.

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