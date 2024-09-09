DIAL M FOR MURDER to Kick Off Arizona Theatre Company 57 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona Theatre Company will open its 57th season with the classic revenge thriller Dial M For Murder, written by Frederick Knott and adapted by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher. Director Michael John Garcés returns to ATC to pilot the production just in time for the Halloween season.

"Season 57 is about great stories told by our favorite artists," said ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August. "First up is ATC's beloved playwright Jeffery Hatcher (Wait Until Dark, Holmes and Watson, Tuesdays with Morrie, Jekyll and Hyde) coming back with his own spin on a classic murder mystery, directed by one of the country's premier directors returning to ATC after his stunning production of The Royale in the 2019/2020 Season."

August adds that the design team and cast are "off the charts," led by Scenic Designer of 17 Broadway shows Jim Noone and local phenom costume designer Patrick Holt, also returning to ATC after his singular designs for Legend of Georgia McBride.

Dial M For Murder is a quintessential thriller that delves into the dark world of manipulation, deceit, and revenge. The story revolves around a murderer's plot meticulously planned down to the smallest detail. But as it unfolds, unexpected twists and turns keep the audience on the edge of their seats questioning whether the perfect crime can truly be executed without a hitch.

Knott's Dial M For Murder found its way into the hands of the master of suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock, and went on to become a blockbuster hit. Now, Jeffrey Hatcher's 2022 adaptation reinvigorates the story for modern audiences, adding layers of intrigue and psychological depth that enhance its chilling impact. Having been an audience favorite at regional theatres all across the country in recent years, audiences won't want to miss ATC's unique version.

This production of Dial M For Murder comes with a creative team of designers whose work has been seen on Broadway and international stages. The team promises to reimagine this popular play into something fresh and unique. Dial M For Murder will be in co-production with Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City.

ATC's Dial M For Murder runs September 22 through October 12 in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art (330 S. Scott Ave.) and October 19 through November 3 in Greater Phoenix at Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.). Tickets are on sale now; prices begin at $25. Tickets can be purchased at atc.org or 1-833-ATC-SEAT.

