Convergence Ballet To Bring THE NUTCRACKER To Herberger Theater

This holiday season, Phoenix-based CONVERGENCE BALLET will bring the magic of THE NUTCRACKER to life at the Herberger Theater Center. Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy this timeless classic, featuring beloved characters such as Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Rat King, and the heroic Nutcracker.

Performances are scheduled for December 14 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, as well as December 15 at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM. All shows will take place at the Herberger Theater, located at 222 E. Monroe St. in downtown Phoenix. Tickets are $45 and are available now at herbergertheater.org

This enchanting production not only showcases the artistry of CONVERGENCE BALLET'S professional dancers but also features talented students from the BALLET THEATRE OF PHOENIX performing alongside the company in a dazzling display of grace and skill.

Leading the cast, Samantha Gray shines as the Sugar Plum Fairy, with JR Lagunas as her Cavalier, and Cecelia Smith captivating audiences as the Snow Queen. Alexander Patrick returns as the mysterious Drosselmeyer, adding a touch of magic to the performance. Jennifer Cafarella-Betts, Convergence Ballet's Artistic Director and Choreographer, brings fresh energy to this holiday tradition.

Rising stars from the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, Pippa Blair (Madison Elementary) and Layla Martinez (Kennedy Elementary), will alternate in the role of Clara, making this year's performance even more special.

For more information about CONVEGENCE BALLET, visit convergenceballet.org, and to learn more about the BALLET THEATRE OF PHOENIX visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364.

