Compton & Bennett's ONE STOOGE SHY Comes to Phoenix in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the same two wackos who created and perform the Assisted Living shows comes an all-new show. Compton & Bennett's One Stooge Shy is a ninety-minute, neo-vaudevillian romp through song and sketch comedy.

One Stooge Shy will make its major market premier in Phoenix, November 21, 2024 at the Scottsdale (AZ) Center for the Performing Arts for a five-performance run. There are three preview performances at The Mary D Fisher Theatre in Sedona in November.

Compton & Bennett are creative partners Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett. Perhaps best known for their Assisted Living musicals, they have toured theatres and performing arts centers throughout the country for more than a decade.

"Let's make it clear from the top," cautions Bennett. "Despite the title, no one gets poked in the eye."

One Stooge Shy is non-political, social satire told in song and sketch, joke and gag.

"Tik Tok Crazy" tells about an obsessed user who fears he may be a Chinese spy.

The national-chain lawyer John Morgan gives a lesson in theatre etiquette.

A brave and seasoned pilot safely lands his Boeing passenger plane by the seat of his pants...literally.

A mysterious stranger saves a village from debt and desperation.

There is a sketch about dairy substitutes to rival "Who's on First" in its pretzel logic, misnomers, and puns.

The comedy is made even sweeter with the powerful voices and remarkable skills of this seasoned duo. Bennett is a master of accents and nuance, with a malleable face she shapes into each character. Compton plays the piano and delivers bits from songs to sales pitches with an impersonation thrown in...for legal reasons.

One Stooge Shy is represented by Producers Inc. as are all of Compton & Bennett's shows. Tour dates are being booked now. For available dates, please contact www.ProducersInc.com or call 813-988-8333

Comments