Performances run from July 11 through 14.

By: Jun. 30, 2024
Chorizo Puppets to Present RABBIT AND COYOTE AND OTHER TALES at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater
From July 11-14, guest artist Chorizo Puppets will present RABBIT AND COYOTE AND OTHER TALES at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater.

Acclaimed puppeteer Gaston Morineau (Chorizo Puppets) will be performing his bilingual (Spanish/English) family show “Rabbit and Coyote,” along with a series of shorts. Morineau's “unique blend of creativity, skill, and passion” promises to transport audiences into “a world of wonder and imagination.”

On Sunday, July 14th starting at 12:00pm, there will be a special community engagement event, which includes Mexican food, Chicano artists, and Mariachi music, followed by a 2:00pm performance.

SHOWTIMES: Thursday and Friday at 10am, Saturday at 10am & 2pm, Sunday
at 2pm.

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED: $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




