Childsplay Brings DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS To Life On Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Audiences won't stop laughing when they hop on board Childsplay's musical DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS at the Herberger Theater Center.

A hilarious musical adaptation of the beloved picture book by Mo Willems, performances of DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS (The Musical) run from February 8 - March 9 at the Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 E. Monroe in downtown Phoenix.

The Storybook Preview of DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS (The Musical) is February 8 at 10am, with a special discounted ticket price of $15. Families who attend the preview performance will receive a free book, sponsored by The Steele Foundation.

Whatever you do, don't let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! It's not easy being the Pigeon—you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS (The Musical) is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award–winning “Pigeon” picture books, along with longtime collaborator and Disney Jr.'s Muppet Babies executive producer Mr. Warburton, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, this comedic musical production is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS (The Musical) features Ryan Ardelt as The Pigeon, Katie McFadzen as The Bus Driver, Luz Navarro as Business Person, Jon Gentry as Little Old Lady, Carlos Sanchez Beltran as Teenager, Savannah Inez as Bus Sounds.

Tickets for PIGEON start at $25 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org or by calling The Herberger Box Office at (602) 252-8497.

Comments