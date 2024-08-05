Chandler Cultural Foundation Reveals 2024-2025 Executive Committee

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chandler Cultural Foundation has announced the appointment of its new executive committee, a dynamic team poised to lead the organization into a new era of cultural enrichment and community engagement. The newly appointed officers are:

Julia Marreel, President

LaTricia Woods, Vice President

Sherida McMullan, Treasurer

Erika Castro, Secretary

Julia Marreel, as President, brings a wealth of experience in cultural advocacy and community development. A member of the Foundation since 2013, Marreel has served as both Treasurer and Secretary on the Board's Executive Committee. As Chair of the Special Events Committee for 9 years, Marreel has raised thousands of dollars to support the Foundation's arts programs. Her visionary leadership is expected to drive the Foundation's mission of promoting cultural arts and education within the Chandler community.

LaTricia Woods, Vice President, is renowned for her strategic communication skills and her commitment to fostering inclusive and diverse cultural initiatives. Founder and President of the public relations firm Mahogany Xan Communications, Woods' role will be instrumental in expanding the Foundation's outreach and impact. She has been on the Board since 2019 and serves as the Chair of the Board Development Committee.

Sherida McMullan, Treasurer, comes with extensive experience in driving global growth and transformation in the Tech industry. With a degree in Engineering, and a deep passion for the arts, McMullan has lent her expertise to Intel, Lyft and is now the Vice President of Diversity Inclusion & Belonging at GitLab. She joined the Cultural Foundation Board in 2020 and has served on the Board’s audit committee ensuring the integrity of the Chandler Center for the Arts' financial reporting, audit process, and system of internal controls.

Erika Castro, Secretary, is a long-standing champion for non-profits in the community, fostering efforts across education, public/civic, arts and culture and the business community. An Arizona native, she has been with SRP for over 15 years, currently guiding its Supplier Diversity and Supplier Management group. An active community leader, Erika is a board member of WBEC-West (Women’s Business Enterprise Council West) and serves as Co-Chair for the Public Policy Committee at the Chandler Chamber of Commerce. She joined the Cultural Foundation Board in 2021.

"This year's Executive Committee is comprised of Chandler's most talented and dedicated leaders," said Michelle Mac Lennan, General Manager of the Chandler Center for the Arts. "Their combined expertise and passion for the arts will undoubtedly enhance our ability to serve the Chandler community and promote cultural enrichment."

The new executive committee is set to build on the foundation's legacy of supporting local artists, organizing vibrant cultural events, and fostering an appreciation for the arts in Chandler. With their leadership, the foundation looks forward to a future filled with innovative programs and increased community engagement.

For more information about the Chandler Cultural Foundation and Chandler Center for the Arts' upcoming events, please visit chandlercenter.org

