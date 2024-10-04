News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Chandler Center for the Arts Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration

The event is on Saturday November 2, beginning at 6 pm. 

By: Oct. 04, 2024
Chandler Center for the Arts Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration Image
The Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave., will host a free Dia de los Muertos Celebration on Saturday November 2, beginning at 6 pm. 

Chandler Center for the Arts Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
HONREMOS A LOS MUERTOS - A DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION WITH EL SANTO GOLPE is a festive, family-friendly event and will feature face painting, costumed Catrinas, a community altar, art-making activities and pre-concert music from De Cajón Latin Music – all taking place in the CCA lobby.

Beginning at 7:30 P.M., L.A. based band El Santo Golpe will take the stage for a free concert showcasing their electric "Afro-Latin" sound. 

Led by vocalist and Artistic Director Ulises "Cheese" Rodriguez, El Santo Golpe is influenced by the rhythms, sounds, traditions and folklore from Afro-Latin peoples around the world. 

The 7-piece band honors different cultures, history, and traditions by using traditional instrumentation like eight-string Jaranas, Tarima (a wooden platform), Djembe, Primera, and Accordion, as well as dances and expressions influenced by Mexican Folklore, Bomba from Puerto Rico, West African Dance, and more.

The event is free to attend but reservations are encouraged. To RSVP visit chandlercenter.org/muertos or call 480-782-2680.




