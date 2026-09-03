Chandler Center for the Arts Gala to Honor Mike Halle, Bart & Jenny Salzman

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Chandler Cultural Foundation will honor Bart and Jenny Salzman and Mike Halle at its 13th Annual Center Stage Gala, taking place Saturday, October 17 at Chandler Center for the Arts.

This year's fundraiser, titled “Murder on the Tumbleweed Express: A Boots & Bling Affair,” will transform the venue into the setting for a western-themed murder mystery, with live entertainment, immersive experiences, dinner, auctions and more. Proceeds will support Chandler Cultural Foundation programming and community engagement at Chandler Center for the Arts.

Bart and Jenny Salzman will receive the Applause Award, recognizing their service and philanthropic support of Chandler Center for the Arts and the Chandler community. The pair have been involved with the Center since 1992, with Bart previously serving for three years on the Chandler Cultural Foundation board and later working to solicit sponsors and develop audiences.

Mike Halle will receive the Business Arts Award, which recognizes business leaders who have contributed professional expertise, financial support or services to the arts in the greater Chandler community.

Halle is president and CEO of healthcare information systems company HHI Professionals and has supported Chandler Center for the Arts' youth, artist-in-residency and community engagement programming since 2017.

“Center Stage is a celebration of the people and organizations who believe that the arts make Chandler a stronger, more connected community,” said Julianna Crespo, General Manager of Chandler Center for the Arts. “Bart and Jenny Salzman and Mike Halle have demonstrated that commitment through their generosity and support, and we are proud to recognize them this year.”

The evening will invite guests aboard the fictional Tumbleweed Express, with a murder mystery unfolding throughout the event. The gala will also feature a catered dinner and bar, live performances, an exclusive musical performance, Mystery Boxes and a live auction.

Guests are encouraged to follow the “Boots & Bling” dress code with western-inspired attire ranging from sparkling cowboy boots and rhinestone hats to denim and diamonds.

EVENT INFORMATION

The 13th Annual Center Stage Gala will take place Saturday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Avenue in Chandler, Arizona.

Tickets are $200 per person and include entertainment, dinner and bar. Tickets and additional information are available through Chandler Center for the Arts.

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