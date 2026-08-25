Amy Grant, Marty Stuart to Headline Scottsdale Arts Fall Season

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Scottsdale Arts opens the 2026–27 season in September and October with a lineup of events and exhibitions, including performances by Amy Grant, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Paula Cole and The Punch Brothers, along with three new exhibitions opening at SMoCA.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts brings back popular performers and brand-new favorites to the stage, including musicians Amy Grant on Sept. 25, Paula Cole on Oct. 2 and The Punch Brothers on Oct. 10, along with the premiere of a uniquely Scottsdale rom-com 'Under the Glittery Moon' on Oct. 15 and the start of a new set of classical concerts by Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra on Oct. 11.

SMoCA opens three new exhibitions in September — 'alejandro t. acierto: Model Home,' 'Desert Perspectives' and 'What Keeps the Earth Still' — and the museum invites art lovers to celebrate these new shows on Sept. 25 with the SMoCA Fall Opening. This fun-filled evening will feature light refreshments as guests mingle with the artists.

The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence, Civic Center LIVE and Scottsdale Arts @ Cattle Track. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for information.

Performances and Events

Open Spaces: Fiber Arts Addressing the Landscape Closing Reception

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, 5 p.m

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Free

This free closing reception celebrates the recent exhibition 'Open Spaces: Fiber Arts Addressing the Landscape.'

ArtSpark #1 Opening Reception

Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, 5 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Free

Experience the work created by the artists in the first cohort of Scottsdale Arts' new ArtSpark program.

SMoCA Fall Opening Celebration

Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Free

Celebrate the museum's new exhibitions at this fun-filled evening, and mingle with artists and fellow art lovers while enjoying light refreshments.

Amy Grant - The Me That Remains Tour with Opener Franni Cash

Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $68.50

Known for iconic pop hits like 'Baby Baby' and 'Every Heartbeat,' Amy Grant's first album in more than a decade is the deeply personal 'The Me That Remains.' Singer-songwriter Franni Cash will open.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $52

Combining impeccable musicianship with rich storytelling, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives deliver a showstopping live experience that traverses country, surf, bluegrass and rock.

Paula Cole THIS FIRE: 30 with Opener Rett Madison

Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $44

Celebrate 30 years of the album that launched 'Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?' and 'I Don't Want to Wait' with an intimate, emotionally charged performance. Singer-songwriter Rett Madison will open.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $56.50

From impeccable suits to a boisterous and swaggering sound, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy delivers a vibrantly contemporary fusion of swing revival and traditional jazz.

An Evening with Punch Brothers

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $76

Punch Brothers both embrace and transcend traditional bluegrass, expanding their sound with a mix of playfulness, technical precision and frenzied vitality that builds from strength to strength.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra | Roots and Rhythm

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, 4 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $20

This opening concert celebrates music grounded in tradition and brought to life through rhythm and energy — from the folk-inspired joy of Dvořák's Symphony no. 8 to the unmistakable American voice of Edgar Meyer.

Killer Queen - A Tribute To Queen ft Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $49

From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to 'Don't Stop Me Now,' the living jukebox that is Killer Queen is the best way to experience these beloved hits live.

Underneath the Glittery Moon Film Premiere and Reception

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $31

Attend the premiere of a uniquely Scottsdale rom-com, where romance sparks for three couples at a community theater show. Then meet the cast and crew at the after-party!

Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now!

Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $74

The stars of Broadway's 'Hairspray' — Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy — deliver a hilarious and heartfelt musical journey about friendships, careers and children.

Looking Ahead

Canal Convergence

Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, evenings

Scottsdale Waterfront

Free

Canal Convergence is a free, 10-night public art event that features large-scale artworks, workshops, performances, and more! This year, Canal Convergence will explore and celebrate the environmental and cultural landscapes that define the American West, the Southwest and Arizona.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, 4 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $35

Perfect for first-time theatergoers and fans who remain young at heart, 'Fraggle Rock' is a hilarious and heartwarming live experience from Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Exhibitions

Desert Perspectives

Sept. 19, 2026, through Jan. 31, 2027

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $10 to $16

'Desert Perspectives' is a yearlong, collection-centered exhibition that brings together a multigenerational group of artists working in — or regionally connected to — the Southwest whose practices engage deeply with the desert, not only as a physical landscape but as a layered site of ecological, cultural, historical and political significance.

Desert ArtLAB | What the Earth Keeps

Sept. 19, 2026, through Jan. 31, 2027

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $10 to $16

A site-specific installation, performance, and cyanotype-mapping project, 'What the Earth Keeps' by the collective Desert ArtLAB, explores relationships between land, ecology and cultural memory.

alejandro t. acierto: Model Home

Sept. 26, 2026, through Feb. 7, 2027

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $10 to $16

Using architectural elements as a framework for display, 'Model Home' examines recent changes to the broader desert landscape because of increased development and population growth in the Phoenix metro area.

Visions '26

May 1 through Sept. 13, 2026

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Free

'Visions '26' highlights the skills, inspirations and ideas exchanged between advanced high school art students and Arizona-based professional artists over the year.

ArtSpark #1

Sept. 25, 2026, through Jan. 17, 2027

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Free

'ArtSpark #1' features work created by the artists in the first cohort of Scottsdale Arts' new ArtSpark program.

Open Spaces: Fiber Arts Addressing the Landscape

July 9 through Sept. 30, 2026

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Free

Celebrating the 110th anniversary of the U.S. National Park Service, 'Open Spaces: Fiber Arts Addressing the Landscape' features fiber-based artwork that addresses the significance of landscapes like national parks to remind us of this valuable resource for mental wellness.

Delicately Drawn: Alexandra Bowers and Matthew Hunt

Oct. 6 through Dec. 31, 2026

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Free

Phoenix artists Alexandra Bowers and Matthew Hunt create delicate, detailed drawings that explore Sonoran Desert plants.

Scottsdale Public Art Permanent Collection

Ongoing

Various locations throughout Scottsdale

Admission: free

More than 150 artworks, many of them large-scale sculptures, can be found throughout the city at parks, in public facilities and along the streets. See the map at ScottsdalePublicArt.org for locations.

For more information about the events and to order tickets, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.

Scottsdale Arts thanks the following sponsors and partners: City of Scottsdale, Betty Hum & Alan Yudell, Flinn Foundation, Karen and John Voris, Nationwide, Northern Trust, Scottsdale Fashion Square, SRP, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, Krumwiede Lewis Family Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Old National Bank, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Walter and Karla Goldschmidt Foundation and AJ's Fine Foods.

Through its dynamic partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs for both residents and visitors through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence, Civic Center LIVE and Scottsdale Arts @ Cattle Track.

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