Review: MURDER FOR TWO at Phoenix Theatre Company

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Phoenix Theatre Company’s production of MURDER FOR TWO is a vivacious comedy that audiences will love. This two-man musical left the entire audience laughing throughout the whole show. Between the Great Performances, amusing music, and colorful design, this show is a fun one to see.

After a famous novelist, Arthur Whitney, is murdered, Officer Marcus Moscowicz (Jason M. Hammond) is sent to the scene of the crime. The ten wacky suspects, all played by Jackson Evans, were there to celebrate Whitney’s surprise birthday party but now find themselves being investigated for murder. From the limelight-chasing widow to a fighting couple to a criminology grad student and many more, there is so much energy on stage.

Jackson Evans’ performance is amazing. His quick-paced acting and seamless transition from suspect to suspect is both hilarious and impressive. All ten characters have unique physicality, vocal qualities, and singing styles. By just changing his voice, it is always clear exactly who he is playing. Jason M. Hammond’s performance was stellar. The two make an excellent pair with great chemistry. The smooth dynamic change between Marcus and the changing suspects elevates the comedy. The director, Rod Kaats, and Evans’ performance build characters so well that audience members start to fill in the blanks as the show goes on. Although only one suspect can be on stage at once, the others have an invisible presence, allowing audience members to picture how they think a non-present character may react and remember who is present on stage even if they are not actively being played.

The comedy style is very over-the-top and goofy, with lots of physical gags, meta jokes, and characters with a lot of personality. Joe Kinosian, book and music, and Kellen Blair, book and lyrics, are a great writing pair. The show is a spoof on classic whodunit tales, using its conventions to craft jokes. It is never clear where the story is going to go, but where it ends up is always entertaining. Although a lot of the characters initially seem like specific archetypes, several of them divert your expectations during the show. There are a few unconventional characters included as well. For example, the show includes a pianist on stage, the musical director Alan J. Plado. Although he does not speak, his presence is obvious, making him feel like a character.

Scenic designer Douglas Clarke created the perfect colorful set to match the quirky, high-energy show. The turntable, bright colors, and funny odds and ends in the house add dimension to the show, helping the audience get to know the victim and his boisterous widow. Additionally, the set was exciting. There are so many details in it that viewers will notice throughout the show. The lighting, by lighting designer Nathaniel White, also supports the characters, using spotlights and colors to help further differentiate each suspect.

The Phoenix Theatre Company’s MURDER FOR TWO has jokes for everyone and performances that will impress anyone. Its eccentric characters and silly story make for a great time.

MURDER FOR TWO plays at Phoenix Theatre Company through September 20th.

The Phoenix Theatre Company – https://phoenixtheatre.com — 602-254-2151

Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company – 1825 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Photo Credit to Bailey Crawford: Jackson Evans and Jason M. Hammond

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