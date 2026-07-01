STAY COOL FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES to Launch at Chandler Community Center
Concerts include JD Nash and the Rash of Cash, Medio Pinto and more.
As the Chandler Center for the Arts undergoes renovations this summer, the series keeps the music going with free Friday night concerts in July and August at 7 pm with Stay Cool Free Summer Concert Series.
Admission is free and no tickets are required—just RSVP at chandlercenter.org/summer26 Seating is first-come, first-seated.
Each evening offers:
erformances by some of Arizona's most exciting artists
A chance to cool down with a soda, beer or wine
An exclusive 50% discount on select upcoming CCA performances
Opportunity to participate in the CCA's online auction, full of local treats and experiences
Ang Sirena
Friday, July 24, 2026 | 7:00 P.M.
Neo-Soul / R&B
Phoenix-based singer-songwriter Ang Sirena charms listeners with her neo-soul and alternative R&B siren songs about love, growth, and mental health. Her voice and sound are vibrant and full of soul. Fans of Jill Scott and Erykah Badu will enjoy this performance.
The Conveyors
Friday, July 31, 2026 | 7:00 P.M.
Reggae
Focusing on providing a pocket-tight, positive sound to their listeners, The Conveyors are a dynamic reggae group made up of local musicians Steven Arouh (vocals, guitar), Daniel Robinson (drums), Robert Dyer (bass), Antonio Nango (saxophone), and Zenon Castro (percussion). Their performance will include covers and some original songs.
JD Nash and the Rash of Cash
Friday, August 7, 2026 | 7:00 P.M.
Alternative Country / Rock / Americana
Delivering gritty, danceable music with a sharp storytelling edge, The Rash of Cash combines raw Southwestern rock energy with heartfelt songwriting, making every performance a raucous yet deeply resonant experience. The performance is great for fans of the Drive-By Truckers, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and the Old 97's.
Medio Pinto
Friday, August 14, 2026 | 7:00 P.M.
Latin Soul / Afrobeats
Medio Pinto Band is a world music and Latin fusion band fueled by Latin soul, alegría, and a deep connection to their Latin American roots. Founded by Venezuelan musicians, they create original music and reimagine covers that blend the rhythms, traditions, and instruments of Latin America into a sound that is entirely their own.
Stilicho The Band
Friday, August 21, 2026 | 7:00 P.M.
World Music / Irish
Stilicho plays traditional Irish music in the style of the great stalwarts The Clancy Brothers, Dubliners, Corries, Planxty, and countless unnamed poets whose songs are passed down through oral tradition from generation to generation. You'll be transported to the Emerald Isle with their soaring vocals and energetic compositions.
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The Seagull
Ronin Theatre Collaborative (7/10-7/19)
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Annie
TheaterWorks (7/10-7/26) PHOTOS
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The Rush Tribute Project
Fox Tucson Theatre (10/09-10/09)
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Henry Cho: The Empty Nest Tour
Fox Tucson Theatre (11/07-11/07)
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Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater - "Murder at the Magic Show II"
Magic and Mystery Dinner Theater at Dante's Fire (7/17-7/18)
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The Sixties Show
Fox Tucson Theatre (11/19-11/19)
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Peking Acrobats
Chandler Center for the Arts (1/24-1/24)
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Judy Collins - Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell
Fox Tucson Theatre (9/24-9/24)
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MEGALODON
Ronin Theatre Collaborative (7/30-8/23)
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Ashley McBryde
Fox Tucson Theatre (11/29-11/29)