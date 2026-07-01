STAY COOL FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES to Launch at Chandler Community Center

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​As the Chandler Center for the Arts undergoes renovations this summer, the series keeps the music going with free Friday night concerts in July and August at 7 pm with Stay Cool Free Summer Concert Series.

Admission is free and no tickets are required—just RSVP at chandlercenter.org/summer26 Seating is first-come, first-seated.

Each evening offers:

erformances by some of Arizona's most exciting artists

A chance to cool down with a soda, beer or wine

An exclusive 50% discount on select upcoming CCA performances

Opportunity to participate in the CCA's online auction, full of local treats and experiences

Ang Sirena

Friday, July 24, 2026 | 7:00 P.M.

Neo-Soul / R&B

Phoenix-based singer-songwriter Ang Sirena charms listeners with her neo-soul and alternative R&B siren songs about love, growth, and mental health. Her voice and sound are vibrant and full of soul. Fans of Jill Scott and Erykah Badu will enjoy this performance.

The Conveyors

Friday, July 31, 2026 | 7:00 P.M.

Reggae

Focusing on providing a pocket-tight, positive sound to their listeners, The Conveyors are a dynamic reggae group made up of local musicians Steven Arouh (vocals, guitar), Daniel Robinson (drums), Robert Dyer (bass), Antonio Nango (saxophone), and Zenon Castro (percussion). Their performance will include covers and some original songs.

JD Nash and the Rash of Cash

Friday, August 7, 2026 | 7:00 P.M.

Alternative Country / Rock / Americana

Delivering gritty, danceable music with a sharp storytelling edge, The Rash of Cash combines raw Southwestern rock energy with heartfelt songwriting, making every performance a raucous yet deeply resonant experience. The performance is great for fans of the Drive-By Truckers, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and the Old 97's.

Medio Pinto

Friday, August 14, 2026 | 7:00 P.M.

Latin Soul / Afrobeats

Medio Pinto Band is a world music and Latin fusion band fueled by Latin soul, alegría, and a deep connection to their Latin American roots. Founded by Venezuelan musicians, they create original music and reimagine covers that blend the rhythms, traditions, and instruments of Latin America into a sound that is entirely their own.

Stilicho The Band

Friday, August 21, 2026 | 7:00 P.M.

World Music / Irish

Stilicho plays traditional Irish music in the style of the great stalwarts The Clancy Brothers, Dubliners, Corries, Planxty, and countless unnamed poets whose songs are passed down through oral tradition from generation to generation. You'll be transported to the Emerald Isle with their soaring vocals and energetic compositions.

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