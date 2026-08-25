Video: LES MISÉRABLES Fight Director Talks Staging Battles at Phoenix Theatre Company

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Phoenix Theatre Company has posted a new installment of its Creative Conversation series focused on LES MISÉRABLES, featuring Fight Director Aaron Blanco discussing the choreography and safety work behind the production's battle sequences. In the video, Blanco addresses a question at the heart of staging any war-torn musical: how to stage a revolution several times a week without anyone actually getting hurt.

Blanco's work centers on building fight sequences and the physical combat that punctuates the story, requiring precision choreography that can be repeated safely performance after performance.

The video walks through the process of building fight sequences from the ground up and the ongoing safety checks used to keep each performance both accurate and believable for audiences. Phoenix Theatre Company's production of LES MISÉRABLES is currently running through October 18, with tickets available through the company's website.

The behind-the-scenes look follows other video content Phoenix Theatre Company has shared from the run, including a first look at the production, which the theatre extended to October 18 due to strong ticket demand.

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