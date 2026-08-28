New Video Teasers Spotlight 'Stars' and 'Bring Him Home' From LES MISERABLES at Phoenix Theatre Company

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Two new song teasers from Phoenix Theatre Company's LES MISERABLES are giving audiences a closer listen to some of the score's most weighty solo numbers ahead of the production's closing weeks. Posted to the Phoenix Theater Company channel, the pair of clips zero in on "Stars" and "Bring Him Home," two songs long regarded as centerpieces of the musical, with both teasers pointing viewers toward performances running through October 18th.

The first video, titled ""Stars" Song Teaser," frames the number plainly: "One man. One pursuit. One of the most commanding songs in musical theatre." The teaser offers a brief window into the staging of the song without giving away the full sequence, part of what the theatre describes as "this iconic score" playing out live onstage for the remainder of the run.

The second clip turns to "Bring Him Home," calling it "one of the most unforgettable songs in musical theatre" and promising "a glimpse" of the moment rather than the complete performance.

Both teasers arrive as Phoenix Theatre Company continues to promote its LES MISERABLES production, which was previously extended through October 18, 2026 due to exceptional ticket demand. The company had reported that tickets for the show were moving faster than for any production in its history, prompting the addition of new performance dates. The release of these song-specific teasers follows a string of promotional videos tied to the production, including an earlier rehearsal sneak peek of "At the End of the Day" and a Creative Conversation video with fight director Aaron Blanco detailing the staging of the show's battle sequences.

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