Video: MURDER FOR TWO Trailer Released By The Phoenix Theatre Company
A detective and ten suspects share the stage in a comic murder mystery told by only two performers.
MURDER FOR TWO is being promoted with a new trailer from The Phoenix Theatre Company, giving audiences a preview of the musical comedy whodunit currently running at the company's Hormel Theatre. The clip leans into the show's absurdist premise, with the company teasing the production by noting there is 'one detective, ten suspects, two actors, one piano, and approximately zero normal people.'
The show is built around a stripped-down conceit: two actors take on the entire cast of characters in a murder investigation, trading roles while also handling the live piano accompaniment that drives the score.
At The Phoenix Theatre Company, the production is running now through September 20, giving Phoenix audiences a limited window to catch the two-hander before it closes. The trailer positions the run as an interactive puzzle for ticket buyers, inviting them to try to solve the case before the show's detective does.
The Phoenix Theatre Company previously detailed the production's dates and creative team in an earlier announcement of MURDER FOR TWO opening the company's season, which noted the show runs at the Hormel Theatre through September 20.
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