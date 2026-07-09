THE NUTCRACKER to Return for Ballet Etudes' 40th Anniversary Season in Chandler & Mesa

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Ballet Etudes, the East Valley's premier ballet company, is celebrating its 40th season with the return of its cherished production of The Nutcracker.

Performances will be held at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave, Nov 27 - Dec 6 and at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St, Dec 12 - 20. Tickets start at $42.50 and go on sale Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at balletetudes.net/nutcracker.

For four decades, Ballet Etudes has inspired generations of dancers while creating one of the East Valley's most treasured holiday traditions. Founded in 1986, the nonprofit organization has grown into a regional leader in dance education and performance, introducing thousands of children and families to the beauty of classical ballet and preparing aspiring dancers for professional careers.

Filled with dazzling choreography, elaborate costumes, enchanting sets and Tchaikovsky's timeless score, The Nutcracker follows young Clara on a magical Christmas Eve journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Featuring more than 100 local dancers alongside professional guest artists, the production showcases the artistry and talent that have defined Ballet Etudes for 40 years.

The company's legacy extends well beyond the stage. Ballet Etudes alumni have continued their training and careers with some of the world's most prestigious ballet institutions, including New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Boston Ballet, Houston Ballet, Ballet Zürich, and the National Ballet of Canada.

"This anniversary season is both a celebration of our history and an invitation to create new holiday memories with families across the East Valley," said Sharon Meko, Artistic Director of Ballet Etudes. "For 40 years, The Nutcracker has inspired young dancers and delighted audiences, and we're honored to continue sharing this beloved holiday tradition with our community while celebrating the generations of dancers, families and audiences who have been part of our story."

About Ballet Etudes

Founded in 1986, Ballet Etudes is the East Valley's premier ballet company, providing exceptional dance education and professional-quality performances that inspire audiences of all ages. Through rigorous training and a commitment to artistic excellence, the organization has launched dancers to leading ballet schools and companies while enriching Arizona's cultural landscape. Its annual production of The Nutcracker has become one of the Valley's most cherished holiday traditions.

Ballet Etudes is supported in part by a grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona as well as the Mesa HoHoKam Foundation.

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