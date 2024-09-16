ATC Workshops Bob & Jean: A Love Story Featuring Casey Likes and Jeff McCarthy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) continues its commitment to develop new works with its latest developmental workshop reading of Robert Schenkkan's Bob & Jean: A Love Story, an ode to his own parents' romantic saga during World War II.

"This play is a demonstration of love transcending a lifetime. It is poetic, it is nostalgic, and it is Schenkkan's most personal story- that of his parents' courtship" says Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August.

The workshop reading on September 12 and 13, spearheaded by Director Matt August, featured acclaimed actors Casey Likes (Back to the Future: The Musical) and Jeff McCarthy (Urinetown), as well as up-and-coming talent Lillie Langston. The script is set to have its World Premiere at Arizona Theatre Company in Spring 2025.

ATC's Bob & Jean: A Love Story will run March 23, 2025 through April 12, 2025 in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art (330 S. Scott Ave.) and April 19, 2025 through May 4, 2025 in Greater Phoenix at Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.) Tickets are on sale now; prices begin at $33. Tickets can be purchased at atc.org or 1-833-ATC-SEAT.

About ATC's Bob & Jean: A Love Story

Lightning strikes and sparks fly when Bob and Jean meet in New York City, 1941. But their instant attraction is cut short as World War II drives the pair thousands of miles apart. While Bob is off to the Pacific as a bomb disposal officer, Jean is headed to boost troop morale as a USO actress. Is their connection strong enough to withstand the winds of war? Travel through their passionate, funny, sometimes desperate correspondence as they navigate battle, Broadway, and the complexities of the human heart. A new play written by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated playwright Robert Schenkkan, Bob & Jean: A Love Story is a stirring and romantic world premiere that tells the remarkable story of an exhilarating courtship.

About Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances provide space for individuals to share moments of joy, communion, and relief. The company's diverse range of productions invites audiences to connect, offering an escape from daily pressures and a chance to rediscover the power of community through laughter, love, and reflection. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 57th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August and Executive Director Geri Wright. ATC is the only League of Resident Theatres (LORT) member in Arizona; operating in Tucson and Phoenix, and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the Official Arizona State Theatre.

