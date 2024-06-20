Borderlands Theater Hosts Art Is Vital Wellness Fiesta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in for the nationwide One Nation One Project and Arts for Everybody celebration of arts and wellness here in Tucson at the Art Is Vital Wellness Fiesta! This vibrant event will be held at the Berger Performing Arts Center, promising an unforgettable evening filled with music, art, and community spirit.

Event Details:

Date: July 27, 2024

Location: Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

The festivities will kick off with a special concert sharing of Anita, a new musical by Milta Ortiz and Quetzal Guerrero that explores the power of joy in creating a sense of home and belonging. Directed by Chach Snook with musical direction by Jonathan Heras. The performance will take place from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on the Berger Theatre stage. Tickets for the concert are priced at $30 for General Admission and $15 for Students and Industry professionals. Secure your tickets at https://artisvital.bpt.me/.

Anita is a Latine musical that centers Latina characters and pays homage to the intermingling of the Southwest borderlands with cumbia, bolero, jazz, and soulful pop fusions. After being separated at the border from her parents, Anita sets out to find them, never giving up hope and encountering help along the way.

Following the concert, the celebration will continue from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM with a lively Fiesta in the courtyard of the Berger Center. This free event will feature live music by Dos Sueños, heritage food booths by Southwest Folklife vendors; an art exhibit from the Art Is Vital art contest curated by Galeria Mitotera; and interactive activities designed to highlight the connection between arts participation and personal and collective well-being.

The top three winners of the art-making contest will receive Congressional Certificates from the office of Representative Raul Grijalva. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero will be present to announce the winners of the Art is Vital art contest, adding to the excitement of the evening. The Fiesta promises fun for the entire family, with opportunities to engage with the local arts community and enjoy a summer night in a vibrant, supportive environment.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together to celebrate the transformative power of the arts. The Art Is Vital Wellness Fiesta is not just an event; it's a movement to promote well-being through creative expression,” said Marc Pinate, Producing Artistic Director at Borderlands Theater.

“Don't miss out on this unique celebration of art, culture, and wellness. Bring your family and friends to experience the joy and community spirit of the Art Is Vital Wellness Fiesta!” said Milta Ortiz, Anita playwright and Borderlands Theater associate artistic director.

