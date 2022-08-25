Black Theatre Troupe FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Opens September 16

Black Theatre Troupe opens its new season with the exuberant Broadway Hit, FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE. Performances are September 16 - 25 at Black Theatre Troupe, 1333 E. Washington. Tickets are $50 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.

Based on the book by Clarke Peters, FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE is filled with the music of Jazz and Rock & Roll pioneer and saxophonist, Louis Jordan, performed live by a five-piece band. Cast includes Walter Belcher as "Big Moe," Dyonn James as "Little Moe," Frederick Alphonso as "Eat Moe," Phillip Glover as "Four-Eyed Moe," Cedrick Jenkins as "No Max," and Tyree Ballard as "No Moe/Radio Announcer." The production is directed and choreographed by Alexander Patrick with musical direction by Brenda Hankins.

The Valley's favorite, rip-roaring energetic quintet of time traveling singers who all happened to be named "Moe". Five Guys Named Moe is the exuberant Broadway Hit that features the music of Jazz and Rock & Roll pioneer and saxophonist, Louis Jordan. Dazzling movement and other surprises invite the audience to sing, dance, have a wonderful time and return to today's world singing.

For more information about Black Theatre Troupe visit blacktheatretroupe.org.