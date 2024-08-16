Ballet Arizona to Present BALLET UNDER THE STARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Arizona will present Ballet Under the Stars, in partnership with City of Chandler and Chandler Center for the Arts, on September 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park. This is the 27th Season of Ballet Under the Stars and the first time the event will be in Chandler.

Free and open to the public, Ballet Under the Stars allows Chandler's residents to enjoy dance in the heart of downtown, complete with a stage, lighting, costumes, and beautiful Arizona weather.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary ballet. Prior to the performance stop by the Chandler Symphony's instrument petting zoo, or the Chandler Public Library's booth, grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks on site, and make a craft at the Vision Gallery art booth. You won’t want to miss this event, perfect for the entire family and a great way to introduce ballet to your children for the first time!

For more information visit balletarizona.org or chandlercenter.org/

