BWW Review: SHALL I COMPARE THEE: THE SONNETS at The Southwest Shakespeare Company

There are myths, legends, and controversy around the life of a man considered not only the greatest playwright of all time but one of the most famous English writers as well. Who was William Shakespeare, really? He reveals so much about people and society within his plays, but how did the man himself walk through life? Shall I Compare Thee: The Sonnets by Dathan B. Williams attempts to answer that question by exploring the personal and somewhat mysterious words in Shakespeare's sonnets.

Shall I Compare Thee starts the story of Shakespeare at his "funeral" but then moves chronologically throughout life from birth. One of the many joys of this production is that Shakespeare narrates his life from three perspectives - Child, Young, and Mature Shakespeare, played by Christina McSheffrey, Tim Shawver, and Jim Coates, respectively. All three delight the stage with innocence, mischief, cunning, and intelligence. They imbue Shakespeare with a heart and mind of not just this grandiose figure we know, but of one who has to walk through life, just like the rest of us, one foot at a time. They show his vulnerability in relationships and his triumph over life's obstacles. Each of them brought a thoughtful and expressive perspective of Will's mind and heart.

The rest of the ensemble embodies the people who come in and out of Shakespeare's life. Eric Banks is, as usual, always an impressive presence on stage. His voice fills the room and makes one sit up and listen as the story is told. Spencer Beckwith adds that element of playfulness. Playing the mysterious characters of Southampton and Amelia Bassano, Nathan Gayan and Joi Fletcher respectively were particularly beguiling. Both had that "je ne sais quoi" that was mesmerizing, almost embodying the secrets that these sonnets held about them, but in their own ways. Rounding out the ensemble, Megan Lindsay breathes life into Shakespeare's wife, Anne Hathaway, and gives a powerhouse performance. Her command of the sonnet language not only in groups but as Anne is stunning. There is a life and intensity to her performance as Anne that left the air buzzing with its energy.

Included on opening night of Shall I Compare Thee, was the addition of an American Sign Language (ASL) component not only with an interpreter but also with performers from the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf (PDSD). Projected on the screen during Sonnet 128, Zoe Abrams-Gay, Rue Abrams-Gay, Jackie Albert, Ducati Camacho, and Ian Hernandez, the actors from PDSD, performed ASL and delighted the audience by showing that Shakespeare's words transcend any language. It was something that wasn't expected but greatly appreciated artistically. It is my hope that this will be a feature that audiences can expect to see in the future.

The ensemble worked for an impressive two weeks to breathe life into this production, which originally started as a staged reading, according to Co-Director, Mary Way, so if it appears different than a typical Southwest Shakespeare show, that's because it is. It is a narrative that is equal parts history lesson as it is a play, with the actors transitioning through characters that move in and out of Shakespeare's life as well as their significance to him. For an audience member who may not already know their histories, the play falters in spots with the depth of information that the playwright tries to include. With the actors playing multiple roles, at times it can seem dizzying, overwhelming, and hard to follow, but nevertheless doesn't detract from the overall production.

The rest of the production team does not disappoint with their contributions. The scenic design by Mary Way invites you to sit for a spell as Beau Heckman, Stacey Walston, and Derek Stevenson set the mood with their props, lighting, and sound. William Rogers gives the audience almost ethereal on-screen projections and Hayley Larson's costumes and Juliana Jackson's hair and makeup are gorgeous.

There is also a musical element with original compositions created by Shakespeare alums, Natalie Andrews and Chad Harrison Rubin, with David A. Rubin rounding out the band. These pieces were fun and touching, permeating the production with a bit of modern-day musicality. Given its short timeline, adding music and the simple choreography by Hillary Conrad Zbyszinski to an already densely packed play might have been too ambitious for this new production; the cast pushed through it with charm and fervor, with a sing-along mentality that evokes The Decameron by Boccaccio. The Southwest Shakespeare company feels similar to those friends who gather together to regale each other with stories around the central theme of love, but here, it is specifically the love surrounding William Shakespeare, the sonnets, and the people who made them happen.

As a self-professed word nerd who (embarrassingly) wrote many sonnets as a kid, this production rekindled that love I felt for them so long ago and still. While there were some stumbling blocks within the production, there were also moments of absolute joy that one cannot deny. Everyone knows the exceptional material of Hamlet, Othello, and Shakespeare's other plays but there are so few opportunities where the sonnets truly get their due. If you are considering seeing this production, there are only three more opportunities to see it at Taliesin West, April 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and April 10 at 6:00 p.m. For tickets for these performances, please visit the box office here. All performances are at Taliesin West at 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85259.

