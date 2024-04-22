BWW Q&A: Lauren Zakrin on MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL at Herberger Theater Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We chatted with Lauren Zakrin about Herberger Theater Center's thrilling and unforgettable new production, Mad Hatter the Musical, which will bring new life to familiar characters as a prequel to Alice in Wonderland. Long before Alice, there was the notorious Mad Hatter. Discover the tumultuous tale of his haunting backstory and follow his path to Wonderland, where the secrets of his transformation await in this spellbinding new musical.

Audiences at the Herberger Theater Center will be the first to experience this vivid new musical production of Mad Hatter the Musical, which is on course for Broadway and the West End in the future. The creative team consists of award-winning composer and co-creator Michael J. Polo, book writer Vincent Connor and songwriter Victor Valdez.

Lauren Zakrin's credits include on Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time (Little Mermaid), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Moaning Myrtle, Delphi u/s). Great Comet (Natasha u/s), Rock of Ages (Sherrie). On Tours: Wicked (Glinda u/s), Grease (Sandy), Legally Blonde (Elle u/s). SF: Cursed Child (Polly, Myrtle/Delphi u/s), Off Broadway: We Are the Tigers (Riley), Cruel Intentions (Kathryn), Regional: Little Shop (Audrey) Cape

What is it like playing the role of the Queen of Hearts/Mercury?

I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to create these two roles. It is largely what drew me to the project. There are still so many parts of myself that I have yet to explore as an artist, and my resume reflects that. While I am so grateful to have had the career that I have had so far, I know that there is a rich world of expression waiting to be discovered in my work as I move on from playing high schoolers and ingenues. As I get older, I feel hungry to sink my teeth into roles that are unexpected, challenging, and that help people (and myself) see what I am capable of in a new light. Mercury and the Queen allow me to play within a darker, more villainous facet of my being, while still allowing me to bring my own unique brand of comedy to it, and that has been really freeing and fulfilling for me. The team gives me so much freedom to play and explore, and I just feel so much mutual respect and trust in the space. It is amazing how much a good working relationship with a creative team can foster so much more confidence and discovery, and I feel so grateful to have that as I explore these two roles.

How does this production's reimagining of Alice in Wonderland differ from the traditional story?

You can think of Mad Hatter as the prequel to Alice in Wonderland. While the story primarily focuses on how The Mad Hatter came to be, we also get a deeper look into the histories and hearts of other characters we know and love, like The Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit, and the Queen of Hearts. You could say The Mad Hatter is to Alice in Wonderland as Wicked is to Wizard of Oz. And just like Wicked, we are making these fantastical characters quite human, illuminating their souls and bringing in very real present day issues and questions into their stories.

What can audiences expect from the character of the Mad Hatter in this production?

I think audiences can expect a really human, heartfelt experience from their journey with the Mad Hatter's story. While the show still has all of the traditional and magical Wonderland elements and flavors you might expect, it really dives in to the depths of Franklin's soul. It humanizes him in a really beautiful way that I imagine almost everyone can relate to. We get to journey along with Franklin as he struggles to face his demons around his family and his childhood trauma, and how that manifests in his adult life, while he takes in the beauty of Wonderland and the lessons he learns from the Wonderlonian creatures, and uses it all to learn and heal and overcome his past. Travis Kent does a stunningly beautiful job bringing Franklin to life, and making him a very real, tangible, grounded character that audiences can relate to. And that is so crucial to have while we navigate the surreal and psychedelic world of Wonderland. He is the anchor. He folds in darkness, humor, and humanity, all while singing with the voice of an angel. And his vocal range and precision are not to be believed.

Can you talk about the process of bringing this new musical to the Herberger Theater Center?

Working at the Herberger has been an absolute delight. The backstage and rehearsal facilities are pristine and spacious, and the theaters themselves are gorgeous. As an artist, it is so important to feel safe and taken care of, and to have your feet on solid ground so that you can allow yourself to be open and vulnerable enough to bring your best work to a developing piece. I feel so grateful to the Herberger for providing us with that.

What has it been like working with such a diverse cast, including both local and Broadway talent?

Diversity fosters beauty and healing. And as we create the diverse world of Wonderland, where no two characters are alike, our real world cast and company must reflect that. Wonderland requires us to think outside of the box, to come face to face with things beyond our imagination, and to accept new ideas and possibilities. The Hatter team has done an exceptional job of crafting a group of humans who facilitate that kind of expansion and it only helps us add color, texture, truth, and distinctiveness to the Wonderland world and it's characters.

How do you feel about the fact that Phoenix audiences will be the first to experience this new musical?

Phoenix audiences are so lucky to get to see a show like The Mad Hatter at this point on it's journey. It is such a special and rare thing to witness a piece in this vulnerable and magical stage of it's development. I don't think people realize how many years, and how much relentless work and ambition goes into crafting and refining a musical before it hits the Broadway stage. And to get to see it and say "I saw it when," and to know in that moment that it is going to be something truly special, is such a gift.